Co Down woman handed suspended sentence after assaulting husband

A woman who assaulted her husband in front of the police has been handed a suspended jail sentence.

Co Down woman Donna Fitzpatrick had to be handcuffed after throwing a bottle at her partner, a court was told.

Newry Magistrates’ Court, sitting in Lisburn, heard officers had twice called at the Annalong home of 50-year-old Fitzpatrick after she contacted them numerous times on March 14.

She “told them to f*** off several times”, a prosecution lawyer told the court, adding that police were satisfied she was safe because her husband Martin was there.

At 7am that morning, police again attended her house on the Longstone Road but this time she became aggressive and threw a pint glass against the wall before grabbing a lamp and lunging at her husband”.

Police restrained Mrs Fitzpatrick but she was soon on the attack again.

“She calmed down but then threw a full, litre glass bottle at her husband,” said the lawyer, adding that when cops handcuffed her, Fitzpatrick told them to “f*** away off”.

Although Mr Fitzpatrick refused to make a formal complaint or statement, his wife pleaded guilty to common assault and improper use of a telecommunication network.

The prosecution lawyer said Fitzpatrick is under a recent probation order for a similar offence.

Defence solicitor Keith Kyle said there was “no doubt” the multiple calls to police had been a “nuisance and something that a public body in the current circumstances could best be doing without”.

Imposing a four-month jail sentence but suspending it for two years, District Judge Nigel Broderick said he hoped it would “give her extra encouragement not to reoffend because she needs to address the underlying causes”.

He warned her, however, that if she fails to do that, or reoffends, she was likely to face a lengthy custodial sentence.