Co Tyrone care worker convicted of slapping dementia patient

This is the former care worker convicted of “forcefully slapping” a vulnerable non-verbal dementia patient at a care home last year.

Priscilla 'Cilla' Darragh (47), from Sion Mills, Co Tyrone, denied any incident occurred but was convicted of assault after contesting the charge at Omagh Magistrates Court last week.

The incident occurred in the patient's room, in which the CCTV was not working, a fact known by Darragh but not the carer who reported the assault.

The incident took place in the now deceased patient's room at the Three Rivers Care Home in Omagh in May last year.

The court heard Darragh had worked in the facility for several months after being placed there by an agency.

On the morning of May 10, accompanied by a senior care worker, she entered the patient's room to wash and prepare the victim for the day. He was the third patient of the morning and the senior carer described Darragh's general approach to work as “Unusual, abrupt and ignorant”. “She swore a lot during personal care,” they said.

It was accepted the patient's condition caused him to become agitated and he didn't react well to the morning routine.

The senior carer described the patient moving his arms about, a common feature of his condition. She took one hand and stroked it to calm him down and reassure him.

At no time was he required to be restrained.

During an aborted effort to shave the man, the senior carer observed Darragh forcefully slap the patient's hand and say, “F***ing stop that”.

The senior carer was shocked and made an excuse to leave the room before bringing the matter to the attention of nursing staff, the court heard.

She also requested the CCTV footage be checked, only to be told it wasn't working.

Giving evidence last week, Darragh insisted she never “hit, slapped, laid a finger or did anything to hurt” the patient.

She said his hands were not required to be held as restraint but accepted telling her employers at the time she had to “hold his hands to get him shaved”.

When prosecutor Lauren Cheshire inquired at what point she discovered the CCTV camera in the patient's room wasn't working, Darragh replied: “I've always known.”

Ms Cheshire continued: “That is exactly why you felt capable of hurting (the patient) that day. You were frustrated with him and you hit him a slap.”

This was denied, as was the claim of swearing.

While Judge Archer discounted the non-functioning CCTV as contributing to the assault he found the incident did occur.

He said: “Looking after frail and vulnerable patents in care homes is a difficult job at the best of times.

“But people in those situations are truly vulnerable.

“They have to be treated with kindness and respect at all times.”

Darragh, of High Road, Sion Mills, was fined £500.