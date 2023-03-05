Coleraine barber who lost 30 relatives in earthquakes launches bid to bring orphaned niece to NI

A Turkish barber whose sister, brother-in-law and two nephews were killed in the double-earthquake tragedy wants to bring his orphaned niece to Northern Ireland.

Ibrahim Urs, who is based in Coleraine, believes at least 30 members of his family died in the natural disaster.

After flying to Antakya to help with the rescue mission, he said it was “heartbreaking” to see the desolation and attend funerals.

He added: “Nothing could have prepared me for what I found there. Everyone has lost someone.

“It was a lot worse than what you see on the television, with so many dead bodies and the smell of death all around. There were so many bad things everywhere.

“My sister, her husband and two of my nephews were unable to get out of a collapsed building, and many others in my extended family died too — mothers, fathers, children, aunts and uncles. I reckon the overall figure is at least 30.

“Countless homes have disappeared and thousands of people who have been left with nothing are living in tents. My niece, Gul, who is 14 survived. I’m now trying to access legal advice about how to bring her here. It’s been a terrible trauma for her. She was trapped in a collapsed building for eight hours and then realised she had lost virtually everything.

“My brother is going to look after another two of our nephews who escaped, but I feel it’s important for Gul to come here.

“I am trying to find an immigration solicitor to advise us. Gul is in Istanbul until I can bring her to Northern Ireland.”

Since returning to Coleraine, Ibrahim has been organising mercy missions to Turkey.

“I’ve spent my savings to help my surviving family, but I want to come to the assistance of everyone who has been impacted,” he said.

A GoFundMe appeal he launched has raised thousands of pounds, and people across the north coast have been chipping in.

Among those supporting Ibrahim’s campaign is charity founder Willie Gregg, who raised hundreds of thousands of pounds for orphans in the wake of the 2004 tsunami in Thailand.

He said: “I was very touched by his plight after so many of his family members were killed.

“I have been able to collect a lot of clothes to send to Turkey.

“I also sold off some golfing memorabilia and used some cash from an emergency pot of money from my other fundraising to buy supplies.”

You can donate to Ibrahim’s appeal at www.gofundme.com/f/urgent-help-needed-in-antakya