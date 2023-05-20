Comeback kings and shock scalps... a round-up of the election’s winners and losers

Lilian Seenoi Barr (SDLP) who has been re-elected to Derry City and Strabane District Council for the Foyleside DEA

Father and son Sammy and Davy Douglas elected for the DUP — © PA

Lewis Boyle makes history as Northern Ireland’s youngest councillor (left) and Green Party leader Mal O’Hara failed to get re-elected

This election saw a return to the local political coalface for some MLAs who lost their seats in last year’s Assembly election.

But it also saw some high-profile councillors crash out and candidates who were dogged by controversy managing to take seats despite coming under fire in the press.

A notable comeback was former DUP finance minister Mervyn Storey, who topped the poll in his old stomping ground of Ballymoney DEA in the Causeway, Coast and Glens Borough Council.

Mervyn Storey after the count

Speaking to the BBC after his election, Mr Storey said: “I am feeling okay, I’m glad to have it over in one sense, like every election campaign it has been a challenge and I know more than most given the outcome from last year’s Assembly elections.”

The DUP had a unique success in Belfast with father and son, Sammy and Davy Douglas, both winning seats.

It’s only openly gay candidate, Alison Bennington, was returned to Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council for the Glengormely Urban DEA.

Alison Bennington was re-elected for the DUP

Belfast saw a big loss for the Greens in the shape of party leader Mal O’Hara who failed to get re-elected in the Castle DEA and the PUP with leader Billy Hutchinson missing out in the Court DEA.

Billy Hutchinson at the count — © PA

Ex-PUP turned UUP hopeful Julie-Anne Corr-Johnston also failed to win in the Castle DEA in Belfast.

The SDLP also had to swallow a bitter pill in the city as Paul McCusker was returned as an independent in Oldpark having first been elected there for the party in 2016.

Ex-SDLP man Paul McCusker celebrates victory as an independent — © PA

Anne Smyth, the mother of BBC NI director Adam Smyth, failed to win a seat for the TUV in the Titanic DEA polling 564 first preference votes.

Green Party Ex-MLA Rachel Woods secured her place in electoral politics after winning one of the five seats in the Holywood and Clandeboye area of Ards and North Down Borough Council. She lost her North Down Assembly seat in last year’s election and returned to work at her local pub. Ms Woods had been co-opted onto the council last September and held the seat with 1,134 first preference votes.

Lilian Seenoi-Barr, who had previously been co-opted on to Derry City & Strabane council, became the first black person to be elected as a politician in Northern Ireland’s history.

She said: “It’s deeply humbling to get a vote of confidence from the residents of Foyleside.

"I’ve worked very hard to keep this seat. When I was selected in 2021 I made a commitment to SDLP members that I will retain the seat and I think it is clear to see that hard work has been rewarded.”

DUP veteran Alan Graham is back on the same council, taking one of the other seats in the same DEA having lost out in 2019.

Mr Graham made international headlines when he told Rihanna to put more clothes on while she filming a music video in one of the fields on his farm in North Down.

Meanwhile, 18-year-old Lewis Boyle made history as Northern Ireland’s youngest councillor when he was elected with 977 first preference votes in the Ballyclare DEA of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

He is due to sit his A-level exams next week.

DUP man Marc Collins has been elected in the Knockagh DEA in Mid and East Antrim despite being suspended from Mid and East Antrim Borough Council for eight months last year for tweets about Sinn Fein MP John Finucane.

DUP councillor Marc Collins

Tyler Hoey was also elected for the party in the Bannside DEA of the council on 838 first preference votes.

He came under fire before the election for social media posts which appeared to mock the deaths of 39 Vietnamese migrants in a lorry and liking a post glorify the UDA Greysteel massacre.

Ian McLoughlin who came under fire before the election over his past links to the UDA-aligned UPRG was elected councillor for the DUP in west Belfast.

Serial drink-driver and veteran UUP councillor Derek Hussey was once again elected to Derry City and Strabane Council for the Derg DEA.

He was disqualified from serving as a councillor in July 2019 after being convicted of drink-driving for a third time in March 2016, relating to offences the previous year.

The UUP's Derek Hussey at the count

Ex-Sinn Fein MLA Catherine Kelly, who resigned over links to a Covid grant scandal exposed by Sunday Life, also got elected to Fermanagh and Omagh District Council.

Catherine Kelly

The wooden spoon for the lowest number of votes goes to independent candidate Geoffrey Wilson who managed just 18 votes in the Court DEA in Belfast.