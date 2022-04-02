Comedian Caulfield banned for speeding at up to 114mph

Comedy star also fined £300 for staying in overtaking lane

COMEDY star William Caulfield has been banned from the roads for driving at up to 114mph on the M2.

The 63-year-old, from Rocklyn Crescent, Donaghadee, was also fined £300 for breaking the limit and for staying in the overtaking lane too long.

With Caulfield not present at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, a barrister entered a guilty plea on his behalf.

The lawyer said the estimated speed was “not calibrated” and had been taken from the speedometer in the police car.

While the barrister accepted there was no excuse for the speeding, he said his client had at one point been trying to overtake a lorry.

He added that Caulfield worked in the entertainment sector and travelled regularly.

“He owns a theatre production company which employs a number of people,” he explained.

The court heard Caulfield, best known for his ‘Our Jimmy’ take-offs on James Young, had three points on his licence for running a red light.

His lawyer said he had a “limited record” and had been driving for 40 years. He added: “I know the reading on the speed is very high, but he has asked me to prevail upon the court to impose penalty points.”

But Judge Nigel Broderick said: “It’s far too high a speed not to impose a disqualification. I have been consistently saying that anyone who drives at such speeds creates a danger on the road to others and themselves. There must be a deterrent element imposed by the courts.”

The judge said he took into account the defendant’s “personal circumstances”, but he still banned him from the roads.