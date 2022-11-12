Comedian Tom Allen stunned to learn he’s related to Gloria Hunniford

Comedian Tom Allen has hailed his “royal” cousin Gloria Hunniford and labelled her the “angel of Northern Ireland”.

The English funnyman found out he was related to the Portadown broadcaster during an episode of the ITV genealogy show DNA Journey last month.

Chatting to One Show presenters Alex Jones and Jermaine Jenas last week, he revealed the pair planned to go for lunch since she lives near his boyhood home.

He said: “I did DNA Journey and they said I’m related to royalty. Sometimes people do find out they’re related to a king or a queen, and I found that I was related to royalty in the form of Gloria Hunniford, style icon, the angel of Northern Ireland and a big-time hero of mine.

“She lives down the road from where I grew up in Kent, and we’re hoping to go for some lunch with my mother.

“Maybe some afternoon tea or something like that. Perhaps we’ll have a look around an antique shop. There you go, the celebrity circles I move in.”

Tom discovered he was related to Gloria in October when he appeared on DNA Journey alongside Joel Dommett.

During the show, he said he had always felt like a fish out of water in his south London family.

He learned the emotional story of his great-grandparents before it was revealed that Gloria is his cousin.

The Cooking with the Stars host was shown looking anxious as he awaited the arrival of the mystery celebrity.

He said: “I’m so nervous. It’s really intimidating, the whole thing. What if they’re, like, slightly irritated by me? It’s exciting, but I can’t rest.”

After the reveal, Tom joked about Gloria being “disappointed” to find that he is part of her family, not Dommett, with Gloria replying: “I love both of you.”

Gloria recently launched a campaign to promote the delivery of localised NHS cancer treatment with the use of mobile care units in Kent.

Having lost her daughter Caron Keating to breast cancer in 2004, she is a patron of charity Hope for Tomorrow, which provides the NHS with the units.