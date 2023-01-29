Comic Colin promising love and laughter for romantic couples in new show

COMIC Colin Murphy is ready to play Cupid and is encouraging would-be romantics to bring their date to his new show.

The Belfast funnyman said punters aiming to impress a partner can sit back and relax while he does all the hard work for them.

Colin told Sunday Life: “If anybody is reading this and they’re on Tinder or whatever, it’s a great first date is comedy!

“It’s brilliant, honestly, because you can bring whoever it is, you can sit there and you only have to do a minimal amount of talking before.

“The acts on stage, they entertain the person you’re with — and then at the end you get all the credit. It’s brilliant!”

Colin on The Blame Game with Neil Delamere, Tim McGarry and Jake O'Kane

The Blame Game star kicks off a huge tour next week at venues across Northern Ireland — and a few over the border as well — starting in Larne on February 3 and wrapping up on April 28 in Derry.

And Belfast fans will then get the chance to enjoy his stand-up special Watchamacolin when he is back on stage at the Grand Opera House for a three-night run from June 29 to July 1.

He said: “It’s a great opportunity because not everybody can take the time off to go up to Belfast and park or stay or whatever, it costs a lot of money.

“Most of these venues, you can walk to them and we’re keeping the ticket price as low as we can because I know that things are tight for people at the minute, so it’s not exactly breaking the bank.”

The new tour marks a special anniversary for Colin’s career making people laugh and he admits himself he can’t believe how fast the time has gone.

Colin Murphy - Queen's Comedy Club

He said: “This February will be 30 years since I did an open spot in Queen’s. It only seems like a minute ago I was doing the 25-year anniversary. It is like, ‘Where the hell does it go?’ It’s depressing!

“I take the mick out of myself in this show. Basically I am a tube! It generally is things I’ve done being just an arse or things I’ve said to people that are just the wrong thing at the wrong time.

“There’s some family stuff and it’s generally very relatable, things that all us humans have gone through who live here.

“There’s a bit of sex and relationship stuff in there plus a bit of stuff in the news and how we react to it as people from here.

“You make it more interesting for yourself to talk about the local things, like a shop with a particularly weird name, or you’ve noticed some head the ball as you’re coming into the town. And odds are everybody knows the head the ball!

“I think it’s nice to do that as well for people because then they realise that it ‘does matter that we’re there’.”

Colin Murphy

"Sometimes you go to see people — I've gone to see people — and they just trot out the same show that they do in every single town and they don't even interact with the audience or talk to them or in any way make any concession for where they are.

"But here you have to. You really do have to."

*Tickets for Colin Murphy’s Watchamacolin are on sale now from shine.net priced £20.