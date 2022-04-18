Comic Emer Maguire reveals how writing jokes in hospital got her through blood clot ordeal

Top comic Emer Maguire has told how she had a life-threatening clot on her lung.

But she said that the health scare was a laughing matter — as she coped with the ordeal by writing jokes at the hospital.

Strabane-born Emer (30) told Sunday Life: “I had a big medical scare a month ago, which was awful. But as I was sitting in the hospital, I was like, ‘This is a good excuse for a song.’

“I always feel any life experience you get a song out of it so morbidly optimistic so I’ve got a lot of new material.

“I had to go to hospital and have a pulmonary embolism, I’d a clot on my lung. So I was very sick.

“I think these doctors thought there was something wrong because they were coming to tell me this very serious news and I was a bit annoyed that I was being interrupted mid-flow of writing my song.”

Emer, who has performed sell-out shows at the Ulster Hall in Belfast, said she is still waiting to find out what caused the dangerous condition.

She continued: “Randomly I had a cough only at night time for four months. And I went to my doctor and they thought that maybe I had developed asthma.

“So I started an inhaler but it kind of got worse and worse. And then the week of my show in Strabane, I just became very sick and started coughing up blood and had to go to the doctor.

“They sent me to the hospital and I had to get injections and get dye into my chest. I had a chest CT and then they thought I was having a bleed on the brain so I had to have a brain scan.”

But she took the saying ‘the show must go on’ to a whole new level when she honoured corporate gigs that we lined up just days after having her injections.

She said: “I had a massive allergic reaction to it so my entire body was covered, and my face, in like a really awful red rash.

“So I was going to host an event the next day and this girl who works with me had to come to my house at 6am and cover me in concealer.

“And I was so concerned by the fact that I possibly would have looked unprofessional with this rash, but it is funny the things you think about when something’s going wrong.”

Much of Emer’s act is about singing songs about her life — including being a middle-child, what it’s like growing up in the 90s and turning 30, which has been a viral hit on TikTok.

Now her song, inspired by her brush with death will be part of her material when she stars at the Festival of Fire and Light in Banbridge, Co Down next week.

She added: “I have been unwell, but randomly it has fitted in quite nicely with my show and with the style of it, because my show’s very personal and it’s about me and my life and very, very honest.

“Straight after I was sick I did a show in Strabane, which was my first homecoming show. It was a very emotional show.

“There were people in the audience crying when I was singing this new song that I had written. I think that it’s kind of a good thing about my show — that it is obviously comedy and it’s funny, but there’s quite a poignancy to it at times too.”

The Festival of Fire and Light will see Banbridge town centre light up with an exhilarating three-day programme, featuring bespoke workshops, storytelling, circus and street theatre, comedy and music.

Solitude Park will host free family fun, art installations and fire performances and the festival will conclude with a talk from the legendary Sir Ranulph Fiennes about his life and adventures.

As part of the festival Banbridge will play host to Illumaphomium in Solitude Park, a dynamic and interactive, multisensory, music making installation — the first of its kind and it’s first ever visit to the Northern Ireland.

Event Manager Lois Kennedy from MayWe Events said: “As well as paid-for events we’ve lots of free family fun as well, like the spring carnival on the streets where there’s circus and theatre characters.

“And then down at Solitude Park there’s going to be the art installation, music and dance workshops and the fire show at 9pm.”

For more information on Festival of Fire and Light visit www.visitbanbridge.com/festivaloffireandlight