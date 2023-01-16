Comic Joe Lycett thought call from PSNI investigating complaint after Belfast gig was a ‘joke’

Comedian Joe Lycett was so shocked to receive a phone call telling him the PSNI wanted to quiz him over his Belfast stand-up show that he was convinced it was a wind-up.

His support act that night, Brennan Reece, was having lunch with him at the moment he was told he was at the centre of a police probe over controversial material that had been reported.

Brennan (34) told Sunday Life: “When we’re touring, he [Joe] always takes us out to quite nice, fancy restaurants and we were sat in this beautiful restaurant just having some lunch and then he got a phone call.

“And I thought it was a joke, and Joe thought it was a joke, and it was, like, the chief constable for the Belfast police and he had to basically talk through what happened the night before.

“Someone had watched the whole show and sort of misunderstood a joke, or maybe just needed to lighten up a little bit.

“And then it nearly resulted in the chief-whatever-he-was from the Belfast police driving all the way to Derry to watch Joe perform this one bit for an audience of one, which would have been the policeman.”

Joe (33) hit the headlines across the UK last June when a complaint was made to the PSNI following his comedy show at the Waterfront Hall in Belfast.

After investigating, a spokesperson said at the time that “enquiries were made and no offences were detected”.

Joe later said on BBC’s The One Show that he thought “it was quite extreme the police were called”.

He added: “The joke in question, to me, was not offensive at all. It is quite unusual and quite a full-on thing to hear, but it is not offensive to any group of people.”

Multiple comedy fans who were present at the show confirmed that the joke in question involved Mr Lycett wanting to show a clip of himself as a nude child.

Though the support act back then, Brennan is now returning to Belfast as headliner, taking to the stage for his own gig next Friday.

The comic, whose real name is Paul Brennan, has been involved in acting since he was a kid, starring in shows such as Heartbeat, Skins and Doctors, and changed his name in order to get an Equity card, as someone already had his birth name registered.

Brennan revealed that he owes a large debt of thanks to Joe for his own comedy career.

“I just wanted to try it, once, because acting had become my job. I did a gig in Manchester at my local comedy club, Frog And Bucket, and it went well, so then I thought I’d do it again and it started going all right... And then you just end up meeting people on the circuit, which is how I met Joe.

“We’d be doing the same clubs and he must have just seen me somewhere, and then, out of the blue, he said: ‘Oh, I’d really like you to come on tour with me.’

“It’s very much like what I do when I’m doing mine. It’s a good thing to do to help the ecosystem, where you pay it forward, and I want to have a local comic on my bill in Belfast too.

“Joe is like one of the most giving comedians. I think he’s done four tours now and I’ve done all of them.

“I was part-time, trying to work out if I could be a professional comedian, when I first did his tour, his first one, and he gave me all these gigs and it made me able to become full-time eventually.”

The Manchester-born comedian’s show Crowded is unique because, as well as his stand-up routine, it is interactive, making every gig different.

He explained: “There’s quite a lot of audience participation. People, on the way in, write down some revelations. They basically answer some questions and I use those people’s questions, answers and suggestions to form the whole show.”

Brennan Reece: Crowded is at Limelight 2, Belfast, on January 20.