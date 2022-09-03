Comic O’Kane wanted role in Derry Girls

IRISH stand-up star Deirdre O’Kane says she pestered Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee for a part in the series.

The Channel 4 sitcom had a number of stars from south of the border, such as Tommy Tiernan and Ardal O’Hanlon.

Drogheda-born Deirdre told Sunday Life: “I was half-raised in Derry because my mother is from Derry, so I spent all my summers in the North.

“Don’t think I haven’t been hounding Lisa McGee. I’m mad about that show.

“You talk about what you know, and Derry people are hilarious — northerners are hilarious in general.

“Maybe I’m a bit biased because I consider myself to be a northerner, really.

“My father’s side goes back to Derry as well, so I always feel very at home up north.”

Deirdre has fronted RTE Does Comic Relief and her own Saturday night primetime Deirdre O’Kane Talks Funny, as well as The Deirdre O’Kane Show on Sky Comedy.

And she’ll get the chance to feel “at home” again next Saturday when she heads to Belfast for a gig at The Black Box.

She said: “The show is called Demented and that’s just a reflection of the last couple of years, to be honest with you — being a stand-up comic and no live work for a couple of years.

“And becoming a woman of a certain age, parenting teenagers with a lot of attitude, as older parents, it just feels to me like it’s a demented time in life.

“You know, stand-up is very indulgent. You talk about yourself. Nothing’s off limits... take a subject like menopause, I mean, God almighty, it’s taken awfully serious, and it is serious, but it’s also hilarious.

“It’s still quaint almost, like a taboo thing. That all needs to end, it needs to be: ‘Ah yeah, whatever’. The men in my audience, when I do this stuff, they’re howling. They are living with this.

“So it’s not like they are raising their eyes to Heaven going: ‘I don’t hear about that’.

“They do. And loads of them will come up to me afterwards and say, ‘Jesus Christ, I wish she’d been a bit more straightforward herself’.”

Deirdre O’Kane’s Demented is at The Black Box on Saturday, September 10