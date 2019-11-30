Community says 'enough is enough' to dog poisonings on Comber Greenway

People attending the Enough is Enough rally at the Comber Greenway. Credit: Liam McBurney/RAZORPIX

Adored family pet Lily (3) died after eating rat poison left along the pathway, where dog walkers regularly take their pets, on Wednesday night.

In response to the poisoning and a number of similar incidents along the greenway a “walk of solidarity” was organised today as a show of support for owners Mark and Michelle Maguire.

Organised by the Comber Greenway Campaign with the help of community activist Gareth Wright (19) the "Enough is Enough" walk went from the gates of Billy Neil playing fields in Dundonald to Comber.

Michelle said: “What we want to try and do is lend our voices to the campaign to keep this place safe and raise awareness around the issue and kept pet owners informed about what to do if this happens to them.

“Ours isn’t the only dog, there are cases in the past where dogs have been poisoned, and we’re feeling at the minute we really just don’t want anyone else to go through what we’ve been through.

“If you do think your dog has eaten something please take them to a vet and get them checked. It was too late for Lily because her signs didn’t show straight away so please get your dogs checked.

“We just want to keep our dogs safe and, if we ever have a dog again, I don’t know if I could bare to let them out of the house because I’d be terrified of this happening again.

“There’s no purpose to what the perpetrators are doing, they’re not achieving anything and ultimately places should be shared by multiple people for different purposes and the greenway is a perfect example of that.

“If they have a conscience they’ll hand themselves in.”