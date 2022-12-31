Community worker helping combat racism in Northern Ireland gets New Year honour

A Nigerian man helping to stamp out racism in Northern Ireland has been named in the King’s New Year Honours list.

Jahswill Emmanuel, who came to prominence in 2021 when he picked up the Sunday Life Spirit of Northern Ireland Charity Champion award, has been honoured with the British Empire Medal (BEM).

The 36-year-old who lives in Belfast was recognised by King Charles for his services to the community through a charity he set up in 2016, MSCNI (Multi Ethnic Sports and Culture NI).

Married to Belfast girl Catherine and father to Syienna (14), Jahswill (12), Cohinue (11) and Tirefimi (4), it is the latest in a series of prestigious gongs handed to him for his work in helping ethnic people, asylum seekers and refugees integrate with the local community.

Astonished by the award, he told Sunday Life: “It is a great achievement for me, my family and the community I represent.

“It highlights the importance of giving back to the community we are in and the importance of inclusion and empowering the ethnic minorities, asylum seekers and refugees to integrate into society here.

“I believe it is paramount that we do our best to make a positive impact to the community we cherish.”

Jahswill came here in 2004 in search of a better life.

He was working as a security officer for a Belfast firm when he suffered a racist attack in 2012 which left him with post-traumatic stress disorder. He went on to set up his charity to try and integrate multi-ethnic communities with local people, mostly through sport.

Last year he established the first football league here for asylum seekers and refugees with backing from the IFA and Uefa. He now works with over 500 young people who have relocated here from all over the world.

Jahswill was also honoured last year with the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service and a coveted Platinum Champion Award.

Commenting on his BEM, Jahswill added: “I would like to thank everybody who has supported and contributed to our work with the ethnic community in Northern Ireland and I look forward to continuing to improve the services available to our marginalised community.

“I would also like to thank Sunday Life for putting our work on the map.”

Jahswill will be presented with his medal by the Lord Lieutenant at a ceremony later this year and will also be invited to attend a royal garden party.

Others recognised locally in the New Year Honours list included legendary Northern Ireland goalkeeper Pat Jennings (CBE), ex-NI women’s football captain Gail Redmond (MBE), veteran BBC broadcaster John Bennett (MBE), renowned bowler Sandra Bailie (MBE) and former Ulster Farmers’ Union president Victor Chestnutt (OBE).

A father who has tirelessly campaigned for tougher sentences for those convicted of causing death by dangerous driving is also to receive a British Empire Medal (BEM).

Peter Dolan, from Omagh, Co Tyrone, described the honour as bittersweet given that his work was prompted by the death of his son Enda in 2014. In 2018 Peter was the winner of the Overcoming Adversity award at the Sunday Life Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards.