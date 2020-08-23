Company director a Covid convict: NI businesswoman jailed for Isle of Man rule breach pictured

This is the Northern Ireland businesswoman jailed for a month on the Isle of Man after breaking strict quarantine rules.

Company director Fraser Nolan, who owns Fraser Nolan Shutters Ltd, a blinds company based on Belfast's Lisburn Road, was given special permission to visit the island to take care of her late mother's estate.

However, she ended up behind bars after going on a bus journey to visit a locksmith.

The 60-year-old, who is originally from Cookstown, Co Tyrone, but now lives on Belfast's Osbourne Drive, arrived on the Isle of Man by ferry last Sunday.

In line with strict Covid-19 rules for non-residents, she agreed to isolate for 14 days at the empty family home in Castletown on the south of the island.

Two days later she broke regulations by travelling around 10 miles to visit a locksmith in Douglas.

She was reported to police via an anonymous tip-off, with officers going to her house, which they found empty, before contacting her on her mobile and arresting her when she returned to the property.

A court heard Mrs Nolan, the wife of a solicitor, accepted she had "taken a chance" by making the journey, which was described as a "very silly mistake".

She had reportedly wanted advice on opening a safe containing documents relating to her mother's will.

During her sentencing on August 19, magistrates said her trip to the locksmith had "no real urgency" and had "put many people at risk".

Lawyers for Mrs Nolan pleaded for a suspended sentence, saying she had not read the details of coronavirus regulations and was unaware of the penalties that could be issued.

A spokesperson for the Isle of Man Courts Service listed her charges as including failure to comply with a direction under the Emergency Powers (Potentially Infectious Persons) Regulations 2020 between August 16 and August 31.

They added all rule breakers were taken immediately to a prison located in the northern parish of Jurby.

Nicknamed 'Jurby's Hilton', the mixed-use facility was featured in an ITV documentary last year called The Best Little Prison in Britain?

It houses around 120 prisoners and has nearly as many staff members.

All inmates are said to have their own cells and are reportedly allowed to leave them for seven hours a day.

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, visitors to the Isle of Man have been given an exemption certificate.

Failure to comply with the island's strict rules can result in a fine of up to £10,000 or three months in prison.

Fraser Nolan Shutters, which Mrs Nolan owns a controlling stake in, was established in 2002.

It claims to offer the "best quality shutters" and "guarantees unparalleled experience in design and installation".