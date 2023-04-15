Compensation scheme seeks non-NI victims of Troubles

The scene after the Manchester bombing by the IRA in 1996

VICTIMS of the Troubles from outside Northern Ireland are being asked to come forward in a new campaign by the Victims Payment Board.

The initiative comes after it emerged less than one in 10 applicants to the government scheme set up after years of controversy is from outside the province.

So far a total of just over 4,240 applications for compensation have been received by the Victims Payment Board, the body set up to administer the scheme.

But only 345 of those have come from people in Great Britain, the Irish Republic, the rest of Europe and further afield.

The 60-strong panel believes a large number of the estimated 50,000 people injured during the Troubles were caught up in Northern Ireland-linked incidents.

Board secretary Paul Bullick told Sunday Life: “As the years roll on, it is becoming more urgent that those injured in these Troubles-related incidents should make themselves known to us.

“We are all aware of the many Troubles-related incidents which have taken place across Great Britain, Ireland and wider Europe over the last five decades where many people received disabling injuries.”

Now media outlets in Great Britain and further afield are to be involved in the “reach out” effort, more than 18 months after the board came into operation.

But Mr Bullick warned the process for accessing the Troubles Permanent Disablement Payment Scheme is complex. “No two applications are the same — and therefore each application has to be considered on its own merits,” he said.

The scheme has also been dogged by complaints that it is too slow despite years spent in repeatedly trying and failing to set it up.

“We take steps to ensure that all applications are progressed in a victim-centred way,” said Mr Bullick. “Although the complexity of cases can sometimes mean that progress is slower than we would like.”

The level of payment depends on the extent of permanent disability resulting from a bomb, shooting or other incident, but payouts can range from around £2,000 to £10,000.

In setting up the scheme former Secretary of State Julian Smith said it was aimed at those injured “through no fault of their own” and was criticised as attempting to get round the definition of a victim in the 2006 Victims and Survivors Order which made no mention of individual culpability.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​