Concern over conversion therapy ban delay

Campaigners have hit out at the failure to ban controversial Conversion Therapy in Northern Ireland - almost a year after the assembly demanded the move.

All Stormont parties – apart from the DUP and TUV – voted to outlaw the “extremely harmful” practice.

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey has already stressed the need to get legislation introduced as soon as possible.

But with assembly elections just weeks away, and no indication the Executive will get back up and running after, the big question is, when.

Aisling Twomey of the Rainbow Project said: "Whilst we are disappointed that this legislation was not achieved in this mandate we have been working to ensure an effective ban throughout the UK and Ireland.

"Banning these harmful practices would validate the experiences of victims and survivors, reduce the likelihood of it taking place and send a clear message to perpetrators that this practice is unacceptable."

Conversion Therapy attempts to change a persons' sexual orientation or gender identity through counselling and prayer, but extreme forms can include exorcism, physical violence and food deprivation.

But the NHS and professional bodies have warned all forms of the therapy are "unethical and potentially harmful".

However, those opposed to the ban argue it could restrict religious freedoms and ‘criminalise’ church leaders.

Last year Minister Hargey confirmed officials had already begun drafting legislation.

But this week she explained: "It is important to get this right and essential that policy formation is supported by appropriate research. My officials have continued to work closely with representatives of those most impacted.

"It was agreed that only through comprehensive research, full consultation and careful drafting of legislation, can we ensure that the resulting ban is robust and effective."

There was no comment from Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie and his colleague John Stewart who brought the motion to ban the practice "in all its forms".

But Alliance’s Andrew Muir said: "Unfortunately there has not been substantial progress during this mandate. We are currently waiting for further details of a consultation to be launched by the minister," he added.

TUV leader Jim Allister said he would "clearly disassociate” himself from some of the “gruesome practices” historically linked to conversion therapy.

But said: "Some of the lobbying I received made clear that they wanted to criminalise preaching in accordance with the sexual ethics set forward in Holy Scripture, they want to criminalise praying in accordance with the Bible. Such would be an unwarranted attack on religious freedom and freedom of speech."