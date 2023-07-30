Conleth Hill creeped out by playing sleazy salesman in new BBC drama

Conleth Hill has said the character he plays in the BBC comedy drama The Power of Parker would be called out for his behaviour in today’s world.

The Ballycastle actor admitted he was “uncomfortable” playing Martin Parker, a sleazy salesman in a love triangle with his wife and mistress.

Conleth (58) said: “You know, Martin is a man of his times, so I sometimes found it quite uncomfortable the things I had to say to the girls.

“You wouldn’t get away with it nowadays.”

The six-part sitcom, set in the 1990s, was co-written by Paul Coleman and Sian Gibson, who worked together on Peter Kay’s Car Share, which Sian and Conleth also appeared in.

In The Power of Parker, his character owns a chain of electrical stores, but his business is struggling and he is seriously in debt.

He is also juggling relationships with wife Diane (Rosie Cavaliero) and mistress of 25 years Kath (played by Sian) who join forces to bring down Martin.

Rosie Cavaliero, Conleth Hill and Sian Gibson

Conleth explained: “It’s about my undoing. It’s Dynasty set in Greater Manchester.

“One moment they’re all lovely and the next minute I’m a horrible a**hole.

“Martin’s all man and then some. His defence is it’s not his fault he fell in love with two women.

“Martin Parker is a man of his time — he has a successful business, a beautiful wife and home, great suits and cowboy boots.

“He seems to be on top of the world, but as the first episode unfolds we realise that his dodgy dealings and his love life are beginning to catch up with him.

“It didn’t feel like a period piece to me, even though it’s set in the 1990s, because I was alive at that time.

“But I realised halfway through filming that some of the younger cast members weren’t even born then.

“Every now and again, you get these smacks in the face that remind you of how old you’re getting.”

Sian (47) always had Conleth in mind for the role and joked the producers were asking themselves, “Who could be this handsome and egotistical?”.

She said: “Yeah, of course we [had him in mind] He’s a great mate and an amazing actor. He’s perfect. We begged”

Conleth replied: “No, you didn’t. You didn’t have to beg. I wouldn’t do it unless I thought it was brilliant. It was a no-brainer really.

“We have a working relationship. We filmed a pilot by David Ireland in Belfast called Group, about group therapy, but it was never picked up.

“Then we did Peter Kay’s Car Share and Britain’s Got the Pop Factor... and Possibly a new Celebrity Jesus Christ Superstar Strictly on Ice.”