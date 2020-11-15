Continuity IRA ex-con John Clarke leading Covid protests

Clarke photographed standing next to masked gunmen while they fired a volley of shots over the coffin of IRA killer turned Strabane dissident republican John Brady

This is the dissident republican thug now leading protests against the second Covid-19 lockdown in Northern Ireland.

John Clarke, who was cleared of child abuse charges last year, was pictured with other coronavirus sceptics holding placards decrying the new restrictions as being against the rule of law.

But even though he spent time in jail for a Continuity IRA extortion plot he was happy to quote the 800-year-old Magna Carta, a royal charter to limit the power of English kings.

The Ardoyne man was pictured standing at the gates of Belfast City Hall holding a sign citing what has been dubbed "Clause 61" of the 1215 charter allowing "lawful rebellion" against the King John.

The 44-year-old, who was previously busted for running an illegal rave in a north Belfast warehouse, seems to be unaware that most of the charter's clauses are no longer law.

Quoting the document, of which there were a total of five different versions issued by subsequent kings, is a favoured bogus tactic by lockdown and coronavirus sceptics across the UK. In 2013 he was given a six-month sentence for his role in a Continuity IRA extortion plot against a prominent Belfast businessman.

Clarke was recorded telling the terrified young man, who has since fled Northern Ireland: "The bosses wanted another £4,000, and at the end of the day it was more money for the army."

He also confessed in police interview that he went to the businessman's workplace but claimed it had been to "collect a legitimate debt".

Clarke photographed standing next to masked gunmen while they fired a volley of shots over the coffin of IRA killer turned Strabane dissident republican John Brady

Prior to his arrest Clarke had been photographed standing next to masked gunmen while they fired a volley of shots over the coffin of IRA killer turned Strabane dissident republican John Brady.

He was also involved in a failed charity organisation, Rehabilitate Youth Ireland, which folded after his criminal record and terrorist involvement came to light.

Last year Clarke was cleared by a court of paedophile allegations when the case against him collapsed. He had been accused of causing a child to watch a sex act, inciting sexual activity with a child and sexual communication with a child.

He faced further charges of attempting to meet a child following sexual grooming, attempting to pervert the course of justice and offering to supply cannabis - all of which were dropped.

When previously challenged by Sunday Life about his dissident links, Clarke said: "I don't consider any republicans to be dissidents, I don't agree with that word."