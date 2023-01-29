Convicted drug dealer whose home raided in UDA probe: ‘I’m in the clear’

Bill Irvine’s mobile returned after cops raided home

A convicted drug dealer whose house was raided by cops investigating West Belfast UDA criminality says he is in the clear.

Bill Irvine had his phone seized during the Paramilitary Crime Task Force operation at his Riga Street home, off the Shankill Road on January 11.

The 50-year-old — who served a previous five-year prison sentence for dealing cocaine, ecstasy and cannabis — was handed back the mobile last Thursday.

After the phone was returned, he told Sunday Life: “The real truth is I haven’t sold drugs for almost two decades. The detective that was dealing with the case said that all investigations into me are over and the only activity I had on my phone was general day to day stuff that’s normal.”

Irvine claims to have received “amazing” support from his neighbours and the police raid “should never have happened in the first place”.

The PSNI warrant issued to search his home, and seen by Sunday Life, details how cops were looking for firearms. A police spokesman said: “Detectives from the taskforce investigating criminality linked to the West Belfast UDA carried out a search of a property in the Riga Street area on January 11. One item was seized for further examination and enquiries are ongoing.”

Loyalist sources explained how Irvine started working for the West Belfast UDA in the early 2000s. This was after he was assaulted by UVF members for selling drugs on their turf in the old Kelly’s nightclub in Portrush.

With the UDA’s protection Irvine ended up one of the biggest dealers on the Shankill Road until he was jailed in 2008 for possessing cocaine, ecstasy and cannabis with intent to supply.

Sentencing him, Judge Finnegan said: “It is clear from your record that you have been supplying drugs from 1993 at least.

“Your involvement in supplying drugs has arisen from your own addiction so if you kick your own habit your criminality might come to an end.”

Irvine claims to have disavowed drug dealing after his release from prison and to have found God. He now describes himself as a Christian, however loyalists on the Shankill are taking his born again boasts with a large pinch of salt.

One said: “Bill was one of the first people to bring cocaine onto the (Shankill) road. He made a fortune through the years dealing drugs, and he was able to do it because he had the protection of the West Belfast UDA.”

But Irvine’s relationship with the terror gang has not always been cordial. Twenty years ago its leaders planned to murder him after a gun was recovered by the police and he was blamed on causing the find.

However the shooting was called off at the last minute. This was after UDA members had dug a shallow grave to dump Irvine’s body.

A UDA source added: “If Bill had any sense he would cut any remaining ties he has with the UDA.

“They have caused him nothing but trouble, and his house is still being raided by the police 20 years after he first got involved with them.”