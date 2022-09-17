Cop in court over alleged baton attack in Lurgan

Appearing at Craigavon Magistrates Court by video link from his solicitor’s office, 55-year-old David Dumican confirmed that he understood the single charge against him.

Dumican, whose address was given as c/o Gough PSNI station in Armagh, is accused of inflicting grievous bodily harm (GBH) on Aaron Beeton with intent on June 4, 2018.

None of the alleged facts surrounding the charge were opened in court on Friday but it was reported at the time that Mr Beeton suffered a serious head injury after he was allegedly struck by a police baton outside the Batcave Bar in Lurgan. The incident occurred after police were called to disturbance in the William Street area of the town.

Returning the case to Craigavon Crown Court for trial, District Judge Bernie Kelly freed Dumican on his own bail of £500, ordered him to reside at home and scheduled his arraignment to be heard on October 20.