Copeland Gin maker to fight booze charge

Owner of Copeland Distillery in court over licensing row

An award-winning gin producer is to fight charges of illegally selling booze in his own distillery.

Earlier this month Copeland Distillery won a prestigious gold medal at the International Wine and Spirit Competition for its specialty gin, and next month owner Gareth Irvine is up for a Northern Ireland Director of the Year award.

But the 27-year-old is now facing four charges of illegally selling alcohol from his distillery building - charges his lawyer said would be battled in the courts.

Irvine, from Millmount Village Avenue in Dundonald, east Belfast, converted a disused cinema and community centre in Donaghadee into a distillery and visitor attraction last year.

The charges allege he made alcohol for sale without a licence and sold alcohol without a licence on October 18 last year.

He is accused of the same charges at Harbour and Company, a restaurant around the corner from his distillery, on the same day.

Irvine is further accused of exposing Harbour and Company's owner to the risk of prosecution on liquor licensing offences by falsely claiming he would operate on the restaurant's premises in line with the law.

During a sitting of Newtownards Magistrates Court on Tuesday, held via videolink because of coronavirus restrictions, defence lawyer Darren Duncan said Irvine intended to fight the charges.

"To that end we have sent a request for a significant amount of disclosure to the Public Prosecution Service, but so far we haven't received a response," he added.

A prosecutor replied that Mr Duncan's letter was "being looked at", after which the case was adjourned until September 29.

Copeland Distillery

After making a name for itself with its flavoured gins, the company invested £600,000 in opening a distillery on Manor Street in Donaghadee last summer, offering guided tours and tastings.

The business, which also makes whiskey, is named after the Copeland Islands off the coast of the village.

Commerce leaders and politicians have hailed the company as a Northern Irish success story.

When the pandemic struck in March, the distillery announced it would temporarily switch to making alcohol-based hand sanitiser, to help out as stocks ran low across NI.