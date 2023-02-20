Cops close case over incident at premises run by businessman with flats in Belfast

Police in England are no longer investigating an allegation of assault made against a fraudster turned businessman who runs a serviced apartments firm with flats in Belfast.

Tom Smyth previously dismissed claims he attacked a resident at one of his company’s properties in Manchester as “fake news”.

The matter is no longer being investigated by Greater Manchester Police.

It is understood the force was “unable to identify a suspect” and has now brought the investigation to a close.

Smyth, who had 19 houses confiscated by organised crime cops, is the managing director of Dream Apartments, which has locations across the UK, including Belfast, Liverpool, Newcastle and Manchester.

He spoke out last December to deny shoving the man during a row over conditions at the apartment block. Mr Smyth and Dream Apartments also deny the individual was a resident or customer.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed it had been called to a report of an assault.

Speaking to Sunday Life at the time, Smyth strongly denied assaulting the man and insisted he would be exonerated by CCTV. His solicitor also contacted us to say they had spoken with a third party who had reviewed the CCTV and did not see any physical altercation.

Tom in a promo video

It is understood a number of residents at the block were unhappy with conditions said to include stains on carpets, walls and bedding, damaged furniture and access problems. The company said in December: “We are pleased to confirm that the apartments at our Manchester location are undergoing an upgrade as part of a phased refurbishment plan. We look forward to welcoming guests for a short break or an extended stay.”

The Serious Organised Crime Agency (Soca) was granted a recovery order against Smyth in 2012 for 19 fraudulently obtained properties.

Mr Justice Treacy deemed his portfolio to be from the proceeds of crime. The recovered assets included his family home at Ballynure and 18 other buy-to-let houses in Co Antrim and Liverpool. Soca said he obtained the properties through mortgage fraud, tax evasion and money laundering. The businessman uses brash social media videos to promote his lifestyle and business interests.