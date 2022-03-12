Cops identify new suspects in torture case

Two more suspects have been identified by cops investigating the abduction and attempted murder of a man in Co Antrim.

The victim, who was found close to death, was tortured and dumped half-naked in a field outside Ballymena.

News of the new suspects emerged during a brief mention of the case against loyalist David ‘Dee’ Coleman and four alleged accomplices.

One of the suspects is on bail, while the arrest of the other will happen within “days, not weeks’’, the court heard.

It is alleged the victim of the attack was ordered to Coleman’s house on Fountain Street in Ballymena.

According to the police, he was summoned under the pretence of packing cocaine to repay a debt.

It is claimed he was stabbed with a hot knife and had his jaw and skull smashed with a hatchet before he was bundled into the boot of a car and driven to a field.

At a short hearing last Thursday, it emerged police were expecting to receive forensic results later this month.

No date was given for tests on seized mobile phones.

The case was adjourned until next month.