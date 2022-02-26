Cops rapped over children’s play centre perv’s case

A JUDGE has slammed police for not taking an impact statement from a victim of a paedophile due for sentence despite having two months to do so.

Children’s play centre owner Lee Nugent was due to be sentenced on Thursday having already admitted charges of voyeurism and possession and distributing indecent images of children.

The six charges against the Omagh company director were dated between July 3 and August 23, 2019.

But the depraved 41-year-old will have to wait another two weeks after Dungannon Crown Court heard police failed to prepare a victim impact statement from one of the children involved during the near two months since the last hearing of the case.

After being told there was still one statement outstanding, Judge Peter Irvine QC said it was an “absolutely appalling” delay caused by the PSNI and that their handling of the case was “totally unsatisfactory”.

Nugent’s barrister told the court he did not blame the barrister for the Crown but added that his client was keen to have the matter dealt with as soon as possible.

Judge Irvine adjourned the case until March 18 for sentence and freed Nugent, of Castleroddy Road in Omagh, on continuing bail.

Now a self-confessed child abuse offender, Nugent is still listed on Companies House as the owner of a children’s play centre in Omagh called Nuggie’s Den.

Following the last hearing of the case in December it later emerged that Nugent had appeared on the BBC NI show Tricked-Out Tractors.

The mother of one of his victims contacted this newspaper to make us aware of the fact and to say how it left her and her daughter “disgusted”.

“My daughter was watching (TV) and his big head came on. She was in a terrible state. She is terrified of him because she thinks he is going to come and get her,” she said.

“I rang the BBC and asked how they could let a man who was facing these offences appear. They told me they are taking the allegation very seriously and were going to investigate.

“Nobody knew until the story came out in the paper last month. Tricked-Out Tractors and the BBC didn’t know.”

After the woman lodged a complaint, the BBC removed the episode from the iPlayer and launched an investigation.

Sunday Life previously tried to speak to Nugent through his business when we first reported on the case only to met with a threat of legal action from his wife who claimed her husband did not own the play centre.

“These are businesses that I run. He has a limited company. He doesn’t run Nuggie’s Den, that’s me. I own it,” she said.