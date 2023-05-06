Coronation: Royal fans wouldn’t have dreamed of missing out on historic day

Carrickfergus man Derek Lewis was witnessing his second coronation.

Wendy Higgins, with Labradoodle Grace, and sisters Anne and Mary Rainey from Newtownabbey

Claire Howell with daughters Amelia (11) and Jessica (7) and her father Derek Lewis from Carrickfergus

ROYAL fans braved the cold breeze to watch the big day on a screen at Loughshore Park in Jordanstown.

For one hardy supporter, it was his second coronation, having watched the crowning of the Queen in 1953 when he was 10.

Carrickfergus man Derek Lewis was joined by daughter Claire Howell and granddaughters Amelia (11) and seven-year-old Jessica in the coronation garden designed by Diarmuid Gavin.

He said: “It has been brilliant. It’s nice to see the pageantry and I think the crowning was a really special moment.

“The various religious leaders, the anointing with the sacred oil and the music was also fantastic. I think Charles is trying his best to be a monarch for all.

“There are different faiths and communities, so let’s hope he brings them all together.”

Ashlee McCartney, from Dundonald, said: “Seeing Camilla, Kate and Princess Charlotte was just beautiful, and at least Harry turned up. He could have taken the easy option and not turned up, but he did.

“Charles can relate to the public. Even in the way he interacts with his grandkids, he is more down to earth and more in touch with the young people.”

Mary Rainey, Wendy Higgins and Anne Rainey (plus Labradoodle Grace), all from Whiteabbey, said they had a wonderful day.

“It’s such an opportunity to live through this. It’s just unbelievable and a part of history,” Mary added.

Wendy agreed: “Nobody does pomp and circumstance like the British.”

Mary said: “I do like Camilla. It’s Charles’s choice and I think she is the right person to be beside them and she is entitled to that title.”

When asked if they thought the monarchy was secure, they all believed that it would last as an institution.

“One day, somebody will sit and look back like we do with Henry VIII,” said Mary. “It will always remain, it is too strong.”

Sharon Stewart with her six-month-old granddaughter Jessica Campbell

Sharon Stewart, from Newtownabbey, was with the youngest spectator of the day, her six-month-old granddaughter Jessica Campbell.

“It’s a moment in history and we’re here to mark the occasion. We are going to get her a few wee things put in a commemorative tin so she can look back on it,” Sharon explained.

“I just like all the theatre of it. I think it has taken a while for people to come round to Camilla, but from what I’ve read, she is a very nice person.

“It will be hard for Charles to do as good a job as the late Queen.”

Darren Johnston and June Johnston, from Belfast, also joined the crowd for an “amazing” day dressed in special T-shirts with the official coronation logo.

People stand for the national anthem at Loughshore Park

Eileen Purvis was with her granddaughter Sarah Megarry and great granddaughter Mia Megarry, aged seven.

For Eileen, the standout moment was when the Prince of Wales kissed the King’s cheek during the act of homage.

“My mother was so into them. She just loved the royal family and that passed on to me,” she said.

But Mia, wearing her a homemade crown, said the King was her favourite.

“The Queen was one in a million so he will have to work very hard to come up to that standard,” added Eileen.

“Camilla is a good person and they have been together years, so there has to be something there. I think she has a good personality and compliments him well.”

When asked if she thought the monarchy would last, she said: “Time will tell.”