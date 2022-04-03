Coronation Street star Charlie Lawson could be set for shock return to soap

The Enniskillen actor eyes up potential cobbles comeback.

Coronation Street star Charlie Lawson could be set for a shock return to the soap.

The Fermanagh actor, who played Weatherfield legend Jim McDonald, yesterday revealed that scriptwriters would in the coming weeks discuss the sensational return of Jim to the hallowed cobbled streets.

He also disclosed he has already spoken to Corrie director Ian Bevitt, as well as show favourite Simon Gregory, who plays Steve McDonald, about his comeback.

Speaking on Paul Martin’s PM On Saturday radio show on Belfast 247, Charlie revealed: “In six months’ time there might just be a gasp, the cameras cut to the door in the Rovers Return and there’s your man.

“The last time I was on [Corrie] was three years ago, but [since then] politically correct ‘wokeness’ has been born and revamped and has become a pain in the arse, and the question is: where would Jim McDonald fit in?

“I’ve spoken to Ian and Simon and there is an appetite there. They think Jim’s return could bring something to the show.

“Ian is having a meeting about storylines with all the scriptwriters in a couple of weeks and it’s going to be mentioned there. We will see what happens.

“It’s to be hoped the crop of writers aren’t into ticking boxes and all this politically correct nonsense and they can see a place for Jim and his no-nonsense attitude to life. I’m definitely up for it.”

Charlie and his onscreen wife Liz, played by Beverley Callard, rocked the soap world when they burst onto the television in the late eighties.

Jim has returned to the street briefly on several occasions but show bosses are now eyeing up a long-term return for the character in a bid to boost ratings.

Asked by PM On Saturday cohost Jenny Krieger what potential storylines were on the table for a comeback, Charlie added: “It’s an open book. With Jim it will always be something dramatic.

“When I first [joined] Corrie, people associated Northern Ireland with grey, bad news and politics.

“Jim was a breath of fresh air in that he was a dynamic character who had a strong personality and the scriptwriters at the time did a very good job of steering his presence away from The Troubles and focusing on the character.

“There is definitely a lot of my personality in Jim and, to a degree, there is a crossover in that I’m straight-talking and take no nonsense. But I’ve never hit a woman and there were certain elements like that where there’s a real line between real life and what I was playing on screen.”

Charlie, who last appeared on the show in 2018 when Jim tried to con ex-wife Liz out of her savings by claiming he had discovered their long-lost daughter Katie, added: “I’m up for the comeback. The writers need to have a think about how that can work and what Jim would be doing there.

“But the lines of communication are open and I’m still in touch with a lot of the old cast members. The talk around it has all been positive.”