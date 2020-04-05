Coronavirus: Big-hearted DUP councillor serves up free sausages and burgers for pensioners during Codid-19 pandemic

Pensioners in a Co Down village have been tucking into free sausages and burgers thanks to a big-hearted councillor.

DUP councillor Billy Walker has dipped into his own pocket and given every pensioner over the age of 70 in his home village of Killyleagh a free meat parcel to help them through the coronavirus crisis.

He spent three days handing out vouchers for a meat parcel to 200 pensioners on both sides of the community in the villages of Killyleagh and Shrigley — at a cost of more than £1,000.

“I was in despair at the elderly people who cannot get out and are having to isolate at home,” said Mr Walker.

“I thought it would be nice if, as a councillor, I could give them something.

“It is my way of recognising the pensioners in my home village who are going through hard times.’’

The Newry, Mourne and Down councillor enlisted the help of award-winning Killyleagh butcher Alfie Murray to exchange the vouchers for a meat parcel which the butcher delivered if the pensioner had no one to collect it.