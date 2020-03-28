Coronavirus: 'Extraordinary' lockdown powers come into force in Northern Ireland

New regulations bring Northern Ireland in line with the rest of the UK and will be reviewed after three weeksOff licences are included in the updated list of businesses that can stay open if they implement social distancing measures

Police officers on patrol in Belfast City Centre during the coronavirus pandemic in Northern Ireland on Friday, March 27th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Sweeping new powers have come into force in Northern Ireland in response to the threat to health posed by Covid-19.

First Minister Arlene Foster described the new laws approved by the Executive as extraordinary but proportionate “to the threat we all face from this deadly virus.”

The powers compel the closure of certain premises and prohibit anyone from leaving home without a reasonable excuse.

The laws to enforce restriction of movement and social distancing came into force at 11pm on Saturday.

Gatherings of more than two people are banned.

Penalties ranging from fixed penalty notices to fines of up to £5,000 are being introduced to enforce the new powers.

Mrs Foster said: “These are extraordinary powers for any Government to have to introduce, but we are living in extraordinary times. But we are doing this to keep you safe, to flatten the curve of the Covid-19 infection so that the health service has the capacity to deal with those who need their help the most.”

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill said: “Protecting the public, supporting the health service and saving lives are the priorities for the Executive during this crisis.”

The regulations include that no-one may leave their home without reasonable excuse. These include:

to obtain basic necessities, including food and medical supplies;

to take exercise either alone or with other members of their household;

to seek medical assistance;

to provide care or assistance to a vulnerable person and to get to work.

The restrictions on gatherings state no person may participate in a gathering in a public place of more than two people except where they are all from the same household.

The regulations list the types of business which will have to close and the types that will have to change their practices if they are to continue trading. They do not impact directly on manufacturing or most of the service sector.

The executive had faced some criticism for the length of time it had taken to agree the regulations.

Under the new powers, the following businesses are subject to closure:

Restaurants, including restaurants and dining rooms in hotels or members’ clubs

Cafes, including workplace canteens, excluding cafes or canteens at a hospital, care home or school, canteens at a prison or an establishment intended for use for naval, military or air force purposes or for the purposes of the Department of the Secretary of State responsible for defence, services providing food or drink to the homeless. Workplace canteens may remain open where there is no practical alternative for staff at that workplace to obtain food

Bars, including bars in hotels or members’ clubs

Public houses

Cinemas

Theatres

Nightclubs

Bingo halls

Concert halls

Museums and galleries

Casinos

Betting shops

Spas

Nail, beauty, hair salons and barbers

Massage parlours

Tattoo and piercing parlours

Skating rinks

Indoor fitness studios, gyms, swimming pools, bowling alleys, amusement arcades or soft play areas or other indoor leisure centres or facilities

Funfairs (whether outdoors or indoors)

Playgrounds, sports courts and outdoor gyms

Outdoor markets (except for stalls selling food)

Car showrooms

Auction houses

Here's the updated list of businesses exempted from closure and that can continue to operate if they adopt social distancing measures:

Food retailers, including food markets, supermarkets, convenience stores and corner shops

Off licences and licensed shops selling alcohol (including breweries)

Pharmacies (including non-dispensing pharmacies) and chemists.

Newsagents

Homeware, building supplies and hardware stores

Petrol stations

Car repair and MOT services

Bicycle shops

Taxi or vehicle hire businesses

Banks, building societies, credit unions, short term loan providers and cash points

Post offices

Funeral directors

Laundrettes and dry cleaners

Dental services, opticians, audiology services, chiropody, chiropractors, osteopaths and other medical or health services, including services relating to mental health

Veterinary surgeons and pet shops

Agricultural supplies shop

Storage and distribution facilities, including delivery drop off or collection points, where the facilities are in the premises of a business included in this Part

Car parks

Public toilets

The Executive says it has also agreed that: