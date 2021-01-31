Coronavirus: Fears as Kent strain takes grip on Northern Ireland

There were 20 bodies in a mortuary in Northern Ireland in just one day last week following an increase in Covid-19 related deaths linked to the new Kent variant of the virus.

There are now 713 Covid-positive patients, including 69 in intensive care units, in hospitals across the region.

Around 60pc of all cases being treated by the Southern Health Trust are connected to the coronavirus which was first identified in England last September.

It's believed the variant spreads up to 70pc faster than others and it may be up to 30pc more deadly.

"It has been horrendous here … absolutely horrendous," said Dr Anne Carson, a consultant radiologist at Craigavon Hospital which had over 220 cases of Covid-19 in five days last week.

"A significant percentage of those admissions have been linked to the Kent strain - more than 50pc.

"We couldn't cope, we had to divert patients to other hospitals throughout Northern Ireland."

The Southern Trust area has had "eight out of the 10 worst postcodes following the Christmas surge in infections", added Dr Carson.

"All I seem to be seeing these days is Covid, Covid, Covid. It used to be eight or nine patients with Covid in the ward, now it's wall-to-wall."

Public health expert Dr Gabriel Scally fears the new strain may be more "persistent and continue to circulate at dangers levels" throughout Northern Ireland.

"There also remains the unsubstantiated remarks from Boris Johnson that this strain is more fatal than other cases which we will not know that for some time," he says.

The speed of which the Kent variant has taken hold in Northern Ireland indicates "higher levels of it than anywhere else after London and the south-east of England", added Dr Scally.

"It is very alarming, and I do worry," he said. "I find the situation very concerning. We are not out of the woods yet, by a long shot."

While there has been a further decrease in the numbers of positive cases, the R rate has remained below one and is now estimated to be between 0.65 and 0.8