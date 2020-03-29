Coronavirus: NI woman Zara's dash to marry before virus lockdown

NI woman races to England for hasty wedding

A young Northern Ireland woman upped sticks and moved to England last weekend to marry her fiancé before the coronavirus lockdown kicked in.

Zara Grant (29) spent a year planning her dream wedding to Baptist pastor Adam this May - only for the worldwide outbreak to scupper their plans.

Zara, from Richhill, Co Armagh, wed in jeans and a T-shirt instead of the beautiful dress which she had to leave at home as she dashed to England.

In a rush move to get hitched before the stringent new rules took effect, Zara, who works in communications, travelled by ferry to Liverpool last Sunday before making her way to the village of Barrowby, Lincolnshire, where Adam lives.

"As the days went on we realised lockdown was coming," says Zara.

"So we decided to go ahead and get married before any new rules would mean we might not see each other for weeks or months on end."

The couple planned a small wedding ceremony for Wednesday, to be carried out by a pastor pal of Adam's, with both sets of parents set to travel there to join them - Zara's from Northern Ireland and Adam's from Kent.

But as they watched Prime Minister Boris Johnson's historic announcement on Monday evening, the loved-up couple decided they needed to rush their plans even more - and got married that night.

"It was pretty mad," says Adam (22). "I was trying to set up a Netflix account and I got a buzz on my phone. It was Boris.

"So we turned the news on and as we watched what was happening we realised our plans for Wednesday weren't going to work. It was either right then on Monday night, or we didn't know when we'd manage it."

Zara Grant (29) from NI and new hubby Adam (22) from Lincolnshire.

The couple, who met while Adam was studying at Belfast Bible College in 2016, immediately called Adam's pastor friend.

"I asked him, 'What are you doing now?' and he said he was free," says Adam, who is originally from Luton. "So that was it, and we headed to his house."

The couple called their parents on the way to explain the change of plans, and with a nod of approval from both sets of mums and dads, they went ahead and got married on Monday night at 9.30pm.

"It's not what I had pictured at all," says Zara. "My beautiful wedding dress is sitting in my parents' house at home, and I'd even bought a simpler one for the small ceremony we planned for Wednesday.

"But in the end we were both in jeans and T-shirts, and I wasn't wearing a pick of make-up. Adam's friend was the most suited and booted one there.

"The wedding we'd planned was completely different. It was all booked for May, with the ceremony at my church in Richhill followed by a reception at Malone House in Belfast.

"We'd invited about 100 people, but in reality there were only four of us, me and Adam, his friend and his wife. It was brilliant though and we'll never forget it."

While the wedding was not legally binding as no registrar was available at such short notice, Zara and Adam, both devout Christians, say the religious basis of their marriage is what matters most to them.

"We're married in the eyes of God, and that's what's most important to us," says Adam. "When things start getting back to normal, we'll get all the legal documentation sorted out." And, says Zara, they'll have a big party to celebrate their marriage in style.

"Definitely," she says. "All my bridesmaids' dresses arrived at home this week for my four best friends I've known since primary school. We'll have a big party eventually where we can get together with everyone and do what we'd planned to do all along." And as they start their lives as man and wife, Adam admits starting out in lockdown is giving the couple a "crash course" in marriage.

"We've never lived together before, and we've already had our first row," laughs Adam. "We were building a flat pack bed and there was a good bit of shouting."

"But it was definitely the right thing to do," adds Zara, who had planned to move to England after their wedding in May.

"If we hadn't done it then, if we hadn't rushed on with our wedding, we could have been apart for weeks or even months.

"Adam moved back to England from Northern Ireland last year so we've already done the long distance thing for long enough.

"We just wanted to be together, and we feel so lucky to have each other and to be able to do our bit by staying home and staying safe until this thing is over."