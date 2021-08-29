Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Fears over rise in number of young people with Covid-19

Professor warns of vaccine ‘complacency and disinformation’

An increasing number of 16 to 46-year-olds are being admitted to hospital suffering from Covid-19, a leading health professional has warned.

Professor Ronan O’Hare said there had been a “noticeable change in the age profile of patients” at his hospital in Fermanagh.

He was speaking before the Department of Health yesterday reported a further six Covid-linked deaths in Northern Ireland during the previous 24 hours.

The figure means the death toll from the virus since the start of the pandemic is now 2,343.

While full statistics are not published at weekends, another 1,430 positive cases of Covid-19 were reported locally yesterday, compared to 1,875 on Friday.

After the death of new mum Samantha Willis (35) to Covid-19 last week, a fresh concern for hospital staff is that those ending up in intensive care include unvaccinated pregnant women.

Prof O’Hare, the assistant medical director at the South West Acute Hospital, said his staff were having to constantly adjust to the ever-changing situation, which is having huge ramifications on the health service.

“We have had several pandemic-related admissions to intensive care of women who are pregnant or have had their babies,” he added.

“There is a concerning number of pregnant women requiring support not just in our hospital but throughout Northern Ireland.

“There has been a noticeable change in the age profile of patients admitted to hospital, with increases in the 16 to 46 age group and some displaying underlining health conditions.”

Not all of the patients ending up in hospital have refused to get vaccinated, but there is “definitely a complacency” among some who “simply haven’t got round to getting it”, said Prof O’Hare.

It’s putting his staff, many of whom have been so traumatised by watching people die they are having to receive counselling or are quitting their jobs completely, under even more strain.

With more than 2.4 million vaccines administered in Northern Ireland, those who have not yet taken the jab are in the minority, but Prof O’Hare said they were affecting the entire health service.

“We have 50 patients currently in Northern Ireland in intensive care and they have a respiratory Covid disease,” he added.

“When we go into a surge, we take nurses from operating theatres and we cancel operations. There are only 88 beds in intensive care in Northern Ireland, so what work has that displaced? Where are the patients who have cancers? Where and when are they getting operated on?”

Inside the intensive care unit at South West Acute Hospital — where Covid-19 cases are now the highest in the UK — there is a significant number of sick young people.

Almost three-quarters (70pc) of those critically ill from the disease have not been vaccinated. They include several pregnant women who are now in need of advanced respiratory support.

A year ago, the county had the lowest rates of Covid-19 in the UK, but that all changed last week when 994.1 cases per 100,000 people were recorded.

The so-called anti-vaxers who are spreading what medical experts like Prof O’Hare describe as “disinformation” about the vaccine are another growing problem.

“We accept patients from all over Northern Ireland with Covid and I haven’t seen a vaccinated patient in intensive care yet. Why? Because the vaccine is working,” he said.

In Belfast, where as of last week 60pc of patients at the City Hospital had no vaccine and 18pc just had one, there are similar problems.

Dr Alan Stout, chairman of the British Medical Association’s GP committee in Northern Ireland, said there was a “pocket of people who are definitely reluctant” to get vaccinated.

“Misinformation is circulating so widely, and there is no question that is having a big impact on people getting the vaccine.” he explained. “When people believe it, they share it.”