Coronavirus: Northern Ireland woman on ship with 634 virus cases

The quarantined ship Diamond Princess is pictured through barbed wire at Yokohama port in Yokohama, near Tokyo Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. Japanese officials have confirmed 99 more people infected by the new virus aboard the ship, the Health Ministry said Monday. (Mayuko Isobe/Kyodo News via AP)

A Northern Irish singer says she is healthy and safe after being evacuated from a cruise ship at the centre of a coronavirus outbreak.

Rebecca Harkin, who is from Londonderry but lives in Donegal, was among the musical entertainment on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

She said that she and her partner have both been evacuated from the ship and will remain in Australia for the next two weeks.

"I am now in Australia with my partner and we are both healthy and safe, thank god!," she added.

The Diamond Princess arrived off the coast of Japan on February 3, after it emerged a former passenger had been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Since being kept on board the cruise liner in the port of Yokohama, a total of 634 passengers and crew have been infected, accounting for more than half of all the confirmed coronavirus cases outside of China.

A repatriation flight carrying 32 British and European evacuees arrived at Boscombe Down Ministry of Defence base in England on Saturday after departing from Japan late on Friday. The four Britons on board the Diamond Princess who have recently tested positive for coronavirus were not on the flight. The passengers flown home were bussed to Arrowe Park Hospital on the Wirral for 14 days of quarantine.

One passenger was pictured making a heart sign with her hands while another gave an OK signal through the coach windows as they pulled up just before 6pm.

The masked passengers - reportedly made up of 30 Britons and two Irish citizens - were split between three coaches along with medical professionals wearing white hazmat suits.

In a message posted on her official social media fan pages from Australia, Rebecca Harkin said she is in Darwin and is "so so thankful for the amazing team here" looking after them.

She wrote: "Thank you so much for all your lovely messages and prayers these last few weeks. As many of you knew my partner and I were musicians on board the Diamond Princess ship in Japan.

"We are getting so well looked after in Darwin along with all the other evacuees.

"They (the team) are so caring, friendly and understanding. They have been doing so much to make us comfortable. I cannot thank them enough.

"For now, it's two weeks of sunshine and unwinding after the crisis. Again we are so glad to be here.

"Big love to you all who checked in on us and continue to do so. Love Rebecca xx"

One British couple on board the Diamond Princess who were diagnosed with coronavirus have both since been diagnosed with pneumonia.

The family of David and Sally Abel, from Northamptonshire, said they have now been moved to a "prison-like" hospital.

The couple were on the cruise for their 50th wedding anniversary when it was placed into quarantine.

Mr Abel has been diagnosed with acute pneumonia, while Mrs Abel has a mild case.

Although they were originally in a hospital just 90 minutes from the coronavirus-stricken cruise ship, Mrs Abel called her son in the middle of the night to say the couple were suddenly being moved to a different "three-star" hospital.

Steve Abel, their son, posted video updates on the couple's YouTube channel alongside his wife Roberta on Friday night and on Saturday morning.

Britons in Cambodia who left another cruise ship, the Westerdam, and who have been cleared for travel, are also being assisted by the Foreign Office to make their way home. All have tested negative after one case was diagnosed on board.