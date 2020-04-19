Coronavirus: The faces of some of those lost to virus, including couple who died hours apart

The faces of just some of the Northern Ireland people who have fallen victim to the deadly coronavirus

These are the names and faces of just some of the 193 Northern Ireland people who have fallen victim to the deadly coronavirus which has left a trail of heartbreak across the province. Each death has left families grieving while medical teams have fought to save the lives of dozens other sufferers who became critically ill as a result of Covid-19.

Yvonne Mathers

Retired Enniskillen schoolteacher Yvonne Mathers passed away on April 9 at South Western Acute Hospital. The 70-year-old leaves behind children Michael and Joanne and three grandchildren. Son Michael said: "She wasn't just a mother, or a grandmother, or a friend. She was a role model in many people's lives." Michael and Joanne, who live in Glasgow and Manchester, felt helpless as they could not be by their mother's side in hospital.

David Montgomery

Farmer David Montgomery (55), from Tyrone, lost his battle with Covid-19 on April 11 after two weeks on a ventilator at South West Acute Hospital. Local farmers paid tribute to the popular Dromore man, parking their tractors along the Galbally Road and stepping out to pay respects as the hearse carrying his coffin made its way to the graveyard at Togherdoo Methodist Church near Trillick. His sister Liz said: "It was very touching and lovely to witness this care for our family."

John Burns

John Burns, a bricklayer by trade, passed away at Our Lady's Care Home on the Falls Road in Belfast on Thursday morning. The 68-year-old father of one, who had lived in Turf Lodge, had been a resident in the home for just over a month when he died.

Mr Burns, who had dementia and Alzheimer's, developed a cough on Good Friday followed by a high temperature the next morning. A test carried out by the care home for coronavirus came back positive.

His daughter Ann McConnell told The Irish News how she was allowed to be with her father after putting on PPE. She was able to spend a few hours with him and used the opportunity to play his favourite music, tell him how much she loved him and bless him with Holy Water.

Vincent Macklin

The family of 55-year-old Vincent Macklin said his life was held to be "worth less" than others after he was not put on a ventilator. Mr Macklin died at the Mater Hospital in Belfast on April 9 and was cremated at Roselawn.

While they praised the work of nurses at the hospital, relatives of the west Belfast man believe he may have lost a chance of survival. He had previously spent 10 months in a coma and a total of two years in hospital following a car crash which left him paralysed.

Mr Macklin's sister Karen Walsh said: "The life and time we have spent with Vincent, Covid-19 cannot take away from us - it is these precious memories and the funny stories everyone has that will eventually get us through these traumatic times."

Kevin Toal

Kevin Toal was a senior figure in mental health services in the Armagh and Dungannon areas before his retirement. But that was cut short when he succumbed to coronavirus on April 3.

The father-of-four was also a well-liked member of both City of Armagh Rugby Football Club and Co Armagh Golf Club.

His daughter Orlagh said of his life with the club: "Dad had many days of laughter and banter at the rugby club and trips to see the team play. The response from your members has been overwhelming, thank you."

Mr Toal was married to Veronica for 50 years before his death, with his funeral Mass being told she was "the rock on which his life was built".

Salvation Army stalwart Jim Carson lost his battle with Covid-19 on April 7. His wife, Salvation Army captain Isobel Carson, had also been in intensive care at the Ulster Hospital due to the virus. The Portadown SA corps posted that the couple were former officers of the group. It said Isobel had been discharged home but was able to be with Jim as he passed to glory. The former minister's funeral took place on Thursday led by Major Graham Wood of Belfast Temple.

Declan Grimes

Declan Grimes, from Carrickmore, Co Tyrone leaves behind wife Sheila, seven children and several grandchildren. The 61-year-old passed away on Wednesday at the South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen where he had spent almost a month on a ventilator in intensive care. His grieving widow said the couple had been together for more than 40 years. Sheila added: "He was a brilliant husband and a brilliant daddy."

Paddy McIlvenny

Antrim GAA stalwart Paddy McIlvenny died last week, prompting a plea from his devastated family for people to stay at home.

The father of three was the bar manager at the Casement Park social club in west Belfast and secretary on the divisional board of South Antrim GAA.

A relative said after his death on Tuesday night: "Rest easy Paddy Mac. Took too soon by this horrible virus."

Fran O'Dwyer

Popular Co Down-born musician Fran O'Dwyer was a fixture in the Irish country music scene in the north west of England before his death last week.

Originally from Downpatrick, the 63-year-old died at his home in Runcorn, near Liverpool, at the age of 63.

During his career he supported acts like The Wolfe Tones, Joe Dolan, The Fureys and Brendan Shine.

Mr O'Dwyer, who was married to wife Alison for 40 years, is also survived by two sons and a daughter.

Josie Lidster

The grieving family of great-grandmother Josephine Lidster (72) pleaded with people to stay at home after she died.

The west Belfast woman's son-in-law Jim Kettle said: "People don't seem to realise this is real until it comes knocking on their door and then it's far too late.

"When that sunshine goes away this virus will still be here and I wish people would realise that - take it seriously and stay at home."

Josephine, known as Josie, had been in hospital at the start of April with an unrelated health issue before being readmitted. She died alone on April 8.

Mary Shortt

Mary Shortt, a mother of eight, was initially suspected of having food poisoning when she began to feel unwell at the end of March.

The 78-year-old was taken to the Mater Hospital in Belfast where she tested positive for the virus and where she would die on April 2.

Shortly before she died, her daughter Roisin McCallum was called by a nurse who held a phone to her mother's ear to allow her to say goodbye.

Larry McManus

Larry McManus is the oldest victim of the virus in Northern Ireland so far, having succumbed at the age of 93.

Mr McManus died at the South West Acute Hospital on April 8.

He was buried in Enniskillen last week with 10 family members forming a guard of honour as he was brought into Cross Cemetery.

His daughter Valerie Trotter said: "I feel empty. I just wish it was something else that took him and not this terrible virus.

"We understand why we can't have a proper funeral service but it's just so difficult for the family."

Christopher 'Arty' Vallely and Isobel Vallely

Husband and wife Christopher and Isobel Vallely died just hours apart in hospital in Belfast after contracting the disease.

The couple from the west of the city were denied a joint funeral by the cruel illness.

Christopher (79), known as 'Arty', was cremated at Roselawn while Isobel (77) was buried in Milltown Cemetery on April 4.

The couple, who were married for 53 years, are survived by three children. They lived for some time in England before returning to Belfast in 2003.

Christopher, who was suffering from lung cancer, took ill and was first brought to the Royal Victoria Hospital but was transferred to the coronavirus centre at the Mater Hospital following a positive test.

Isobel, who was recovering from a stroke, also took ill and was taken to the Mater where she was put in the same room as her husband.

William Finlay and Madge Finlay

William and Madge Finlay were also claimed by coronavirus, dying within 20 hours of each other.

The inseparable couple, from Ardstraw in Co Tyrone, passed away at Altnagelvin hospital in Londonderry on April 2 and 3 respectively.

William (84) served in the Ulster Defence Regiment during the Troubles while Madge (82) worked as a carer. They had been married for 54 years and both suffered from underlying health issues.

Their nephew Robin said following their joint funeral: "This silent killer has robbed us of our loved ones."

Anne Best

Anne Best was Fermanagh's first death from the virus when she passed away at the age of 72 on March 25.

Mrs Best died at the South West Acute Hospital, leaving behind husband Tom to whom she had been married for 51 years.

The Derrylin woman started suffering severe chest pains and was taken to the hospital where she died in isolation less than 48 hours later.

Tom, a retired civil servant, didn't get a chance to say goodbye and nor was he able to attend her funeral and burial at St Ninnidh's cemetery in her home village.

A handful of followers looked on as her coffin, bearing a single white rose, was lowered into the grave.

Tony told this newspaper after his wife was laid to rest: "It's breaking my heart, it's just breaking my heart that I couldn't be there when she died or at the funeral."

Ruth Burke

Ruth Burke was the fourth person to die from the disease in Northern Ireland when she passed away in Antrim Area Hospital. The 82-year-old was from Newtownabbey in Co Antrim.

Her daughter Brenda Doherty said her mother "lived for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren - they put smiles on her face".

Mrs Burke is survived by four children. Her son Richard predeceased her after dying from a brain tumour aged 16.

Josephine Brown

Josephine Brown passed away at Belfast's dedicated Covid-19 treatment centre at the Mater Hospital on April 7.

Mrs Brown (70) died two weeks after contracting the disease and was cremated without any of her family or friends present.

Her daughter Rhonda Tait was only able to leave a dozen daffodils outside the funeral home where her body was being held.

"My mummy was 70 and she wasn't ready to die. She wanted to live and she really didn't want to die alone," she said.

Ivan McKnight

Retired minister Ivan McKnight will be remembered as a "Godly and gentle spirit" following his death at 71 from the disease.

Rev McKnight, who began his ministry at Ballysillan Presbyterian in 1984 and more recently served in Dromore, passed away at Belfast City Hospital on April 6, five days before his 72nd birthday.

His friend, Rev Steve Stockman, minister at Fitzroy Presbyterian in Belfast, described him as "a warm, gracious, Godly gentle spirit who was always a joy to be in the company of". He is survived by his wife Yvonne and sons Charles and Stephen.

Jackie Farrel

Well-known Strabane bus driver Jackie Farrell fended off cancer and heart attacks but lost his last fight, against coronavirus, aged 88.

Mr Farrell developed "light" Covid-19 sypmtoms, according to his youngest daughter Maria, but once it spread to his lungs he "went very, very quickly" and died on April 2.

Maria said: "If I've learned one thing, it's to value the people you love because they don't come with a price.

"I'm happy my daddy is with my mummy today. He had a good life. We always had great fun together. Covid-19 can't take that from me."