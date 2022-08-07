Coroner set to rule on PSNI request to redact details on Noah Donohoe case files

PSNI move ‘is to safeguard those who gave information’

The coroner in the Noah Donohoe case is to hold a private hearing before the schoolboy’s inquest into whether information in police files can be withheld.

The announcement by the Coroners Service comes ahead of a large rally at Belfast City Hall next Saturday to demand Secretary of State Shailesh Vara reverse his decision to approve a Public Interest Immunity (PII) certificate in the case.

His grieving mother Fiona believes it is an attempt to cover up the circumstances of the death of her son who was found dead in a north Belfast storm drain in June 2020, six days after going missing.

A report in this weekend’s Sunday Independent newspaper details what it says is in the files at the centre of the PII certificate. The newspaper says the secret files show that, despite unfounded claims on social media, no police agent or loyalist paramilitary was involved in his disappearance and that, as previously reiterated, there was no foul play in the 14-year-old’s death.

The Sunday Independent says the first folder redacted contains intelligence documents, the second is an overview of all police actions, investigative lines of enquiry and intelligence and the third contains officers’ notebooks, notes from conferences held by officers at the time and maps of the search areas.

According to the newspaper, the intelligence documents are redacted to protect intelligence reference numbers and to safeguard those who have given information in case the contents reveal the identity of a sensitive source.

At a meeting of the Policing Board in March when the PII was first discussed, Assistant Chief Constable Mark McEwan told members about the possible PII application.

“I want to put on record the fact that all of us involved in this investigation are fully and continually cognisant of the fact that, at its heart, this is a case involving the death of a child, and a mother who has lost her son, in incredibly tragic circumstances.

“No one within the team, or who has had any involvement with this investigation, has any desire to try and prevent the family from getting answers about what happened,” he said.

“There is a belief that we are seeking to remove those three files in their entirety and in some way keep them hidden from the family. This couldn’t be further from the truth.”

He referred to Article 2 (Right to Life) and Article 8 (Right to Privacy) redactions that are not subject of PII but are redacted in case the information creates a risk to someone’s life. This can include personal details such as names, dates of birth, addresses or telephone numbers for people who have provided information to the police.

Unique reference numbers have also been redacted for use within the internal PSNI computer system as part of national practice in case the system is ever compromised.

The second file relating to tasks and lines of inquiry has been redacted to protect the methodology and, in this case, the technical software programs that have been used to examine Noah’s devices, such as his mobile phone. The name of the software has been censored so criminals do not see what the PSNI use to retrieve information. The newspaper reports that nothing else has been redacted within the intelligence documents.

Coroner Joe McCrisken will see all the material in unredacted form before having the final say on whether to approve the police request to keep the material redacted. No date has been fixed for the private coroner’s hearing but it will come ahead of the inquest scheduled on November 28.