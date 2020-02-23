Corporals killer Maguire condemns crime gang 'cowards' after explosion reports

Two British Army corporals stray into an IRA funeral of Kevin Brady in Andersonstown in 1988. The two men are blocked in and attacked by an angry mob of mourners.

A convicted IRA killer who was informed of a threat to his life just hours before reports of an explosion close to his home has described those responsible as "cowards".

Harry Maguire is the latest republican to be targeted by a crime gang who they believe are trying to provoke the Provos into breaking its ceasefire.

Sinn Fein said viable pipebombs were left outside his house and that of his elderly mother's in the Andersonstown area of west Belfast on Friday night.

Senior party figures suspect that the attackers were also responsible for pipebombing the home of Martin Finucane - the uncle of its North Belfast MP John Finucane - 48 hours earlier.

They have identified a prolific west Belfast criminal, who is now based in the Co Antrim village of Crumlin, as being responsible.

Harry Maguire, the target of the gang, is a prominent Sinn Fein member and ex-IRA prisoner who was jailed for life for the 1988 murders of two British Army corporals.

A mob pulled undercover soldiers David Wood and Derek Howes from an unmarked car after it drove into the funeral of IRA man Kevin Brady, one of three people killed by loyalist Michael Stone at Milltown cemetery a few days previously. They were badly beaten before being shot in the head.

Maguire was sentenced to 79 years in prison for the 1988 attack. He was released a decade later under the terms of the Good Friday Agreement and went on to become director of the group Community Restorative Justice (CRJ) based in west Belfast. Police have confirmed they are investigating reports one of the pipebombs left at the homes exploded.

Hitting out at the attackers, Harry said: "The people who did this are cowards, skulking around in the dead of night attempting to intimidate our community.

"These efforts will fail. I will not be deterred from doing the right thing for my community.

"I would ask the small number of people who in some way provide cover to those responsible for these threats and the blast, is that what you are supporting? My mother is 85, are these threats and attacks being done in your name?"

He added: "If anybody in my community wishes to challenge me or those who are trying to build the peace or make progress in our communities, then challenge me across a table. I'm ready and willing to engage with anyone but the cowardly and anonymous attacks on homes must stop."

Condemning the intimidation, Sinn Fein's West Belfast MP Paul Maskey added: "I have been speaking to a number of residents this morning who are saying they heard what they described as a loud blast. Obviously this is very concerning. This attack is an attack on the entire community. It baffles me why this attack and this threat was carried out on Harry."

Republican sources told Sunday Life that they are confident that the same crime gang which attacked Martin Finucane's home were responsible for targeting Harry Maguire and his mother. One said: "The same name as to who is responsible is doing the rounds, at this stage it seems they are trying to draw a violent response which will not happen."

Dissident republicans including the New IRA are also understood to have contacted Sinn Fein figures to deny responsibility. Although there are deep ideological differences between the groupings, there is respect for former IRA prisoners.

A dissident source said: "Attacking Sinn Fein members does not advance our cause one inch. Traditional republicans had nothing to do with targeting Harry Maguire and, despite his politics, we condemn the criminal gangs responsible."

Chief Inspector Gary Reid said: "We received a report just before 9.30pm that one pipebomb had been left in the Fruithill Park area and another left in the Benraw Road area. Police attended and carried out extensive searches.

"Nothing untoward was found in either location. However, if anyone should come across anything which appears suspicious, do not lift or touch it. Rather, phone police immediately on 999. Anyone with information is asked to get in touch on 101, quoting reference 1890 of 21/02/20."