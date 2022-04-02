Councillor praises INLA killers of MP and Thatcher aide Airey Neave

Comments branded “evil, tasteless and grossly inappropriate’’

Margaret Thatcher picturerd at a press conference at the Dunadry hotel with her friend Airey Neave June 1978

A POLITICIAN reported to police over his “twisted” and “evil” comments about the INLA murder of Tory MP Airey Neave says he will not be silenced.

Padraig McShane, an independent republican councillor on Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, used the 43rd anniversary of Mr Neave’s death to praise his paramilitary killers.

Writing on social media, he said: “To meet the Tory tyrant’s greed, a volunteer a bomb did leave, to kill the imperial Airey Neave, t’was they the freedom fighters.”

Mr McShane then added: “You should be thanking Irish resistance fighters and asking, why not more of them? At the time of his demise, Neave called for more military repression of the Irish people.

“He was never a politician — he was a secret agent with a safe seat to cover his manoeuvres. He was a right-wing extremist who lived and died by the sword.”

The DUP’s North Antrim MLA Mervyn Storey has since complained to the PSNI and Local Government Ombudsman about the remarks.

He said: “We need a clear message going out from every party in North Antrim that councillor McShane’s comments are evil, tasteless and grossly inappropriate.”

But Mr McShane told Sunday Life he is standing by them as they are historically accurate. He said: “I am happy to stand by what I wrote because it is factual. Mervyn Storey is desperate to make himself relevant to a certain part of the electorate and that is why he has done this.”

However, Mr Storey hit back and accused Mr McShane of “setting a horrific example to the young people of today”.

He said: “To celebrate murder takes a very twisted type of character. Murder of any hue was wrong in the Troubles, I condemn it all. I will be reporting Mr McShane to the Local Government Ombudsman and to the police.” Airey Neave was killed in a March 1979 INLA under-car booby-trap bomb that detonated as he drove from the House of Commons. A close aide of future Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and a decorated Second World War veteran, he was the first MP to be murdered during the Troubles.

At the time of his death Mr Neave was shadow Northern Ireland secretary and had angered republicans after calling for the death penalty to be reimposed.

Speaking just hours after the murder of her 63-year-old friend, Mrs Thatcher said: “Some devil’s got him.

“They must never, never, never be allowed to triumph. They must never prevail.”

In 2019, then home secretary Sajid Javid confirmed his office was following up on “new work” in relation to the Neave murder.

He said: “I have reviewed the case and can confirm that extensive searches have been carried out, including by the Metropolitan Police, into the circumstances of the murder.”