Country star Nathan reveals builder dad Ian inspired him to be chip off the old block

Nathan outside the house he just sold

Country music star Nathan Carter says growing up on building sites with his dad inspired his love for renovating houses.

The Wagon Wheel singer (32) reluctantly sold his sprawling Fermanagh mansion earlier this year having just completed his dream makeover of the property.

Instead of using the money to buy a new, ready made home Nathan has picked up a lakeside bungalow near Enniskillen which he now plans to renovate too.

Chatting to Sunday Life he revealed it was his dad Ian who inspired his love of construction work.

Nathan Carter and his parents, Noreen and Ian

He said: “My brother Jake and I were brought up on building sites from about two or three years old so it kinda runs in the blood I think.

“Dad would’ve bought a house, done it up and sold it on, I think he did that about ten times when I was kid.

“He doesn’t get involved physically anymore with my projects but he directs me on what to do and what to use etc.

“It’s great to have his help, although I’m sure he’s sick of me ringing him all the time, what are dads for I suppose!” he joked.

“I finished doing up the last one and wasn’t planning on selling it but someone approached me and I decided OK, on to the next project.

“So I’ve bought a bungalow, still in Fermanagh, and I’ll be doing a lot of work on that over the next year.

“It keeps me busy when I’m not on the road; projects, stuff to plan, I enjoy the whole transformation of the house too.

“Taking it from what it is to what it can be is really rewarding, my dad helps me a lot and really enjoys getting stuck in.”

Nathan also wants to buy a new boat

Nathan is currently in the middle of a UK and Ireland tour before jetting off to the United States for a number of shows this winter.

The Liverpool-born singer said playing to other second-generation Irish is a privilege and revealed he will play well over 100 gigs this year.

He continued: “We’re mad touring at the moment in England and Scotland doing four days on and three days off so I’m very busy.

“It’s extra special, always, going to places where people maybe don’t necessarily get access to the music quite as often.

“They’re always more appreciative as well, especially with some of the bands who travel over from Ireland, which is great to see.

Nathan Carter

“I love playing England and Scotland they always makes me feel extremely welcome and we always have such a great time.

“We usually head over at the start of the year and then back to Ireland for the Summer festivals which we’ll be doing this year and then over to America in the winter.

“I think we’re doing around 120 gigs this year which is more than we anticipated but it’s actually less than what we used to do, it used to be 160 or 170 in a year sometimes. I spend a lot of time in airports.”

Nathan was speaking ahead of another appearance on hit BBC TV series Keepin ‘er Country which has returned for a fourth season this month.

Philomena Begley

This week’s episode sees a group of die-hard fans follow Nathan out to his very own country music festival in Spain.

He added: “We do a trip every year called Carter on the Costa and the show follows a few of the families who came along last year.

“They’re big fans and they come out dancing and enjoying themselves for the weekend in Spain with us, it’s great.

“We generally bring about 600 people to a hotel and take the place over for a week, we bring five or six bands, loads of singers and comedians, dance teachers for classes during the day, it’s like a cruise ship on land in the hotel complex.

“Philomena Begley is featured in the same episode because she was celebrating 60 years in the business. She was 80 last year so the episode is split between the two of us.”

Keepin ‘er Country is on BBC One Northern Ireland on Friday at 10.40pm.