Court disrupted by IT gremlins

Some cases heard without press after video conferencing system failed

ONE of Northern Ireland’s busiest courts was hit by an IT glitch which impacted on a number of cases, it has emerged.

Proceedings in Craigavon had to be suspended for a short time after gremlins got into a video conferencing system.

Around a dozen cases were adjourned including an application for bail.

The problem was with the court’s Sightlink device which allows multiple parties to meet using video and/or audio in a virtual meeting room.

As the magistrates court session on Friday, June 2, got underway, court officials noticed the system was not working.

“Everyone including Maghaberry prison officials, police officers and probation staff as well as barristers and solicitors were left hanging about,’’ one witness said.

“One of the barristers finally spoke up and that is when they decided to adjourn a lot of cases.

“The proceedings were happening in the absence of the press which is not technically illegal but which I have never seen happen before in these circumstances.”

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Courts and Tribunals Service said: “Before proceedings began our staff in Craigavon identified a minor technical issue with a piece of hardware in the courtroom which meant Sightlink could not be used.

“The presiding judge DJ Peter Magill was informed of the issue and they indicated that, in the interests of justice, some of the proceedings should continue without the use of Sightlink.

“A number of cases were adjourned specifically due to this technical issue. These included one bail application and one sentencing matter from the videolink list and 10 matters from the main court list.

“The rest of the court’s business was completed and afterwards court and tribunal staff were able to quickly resolve the technical issue.”