Court is told man 'choked his partner'

A MAN allegedly repeatedly threatened “I’ll f****** kill you” as he held a knife to his partner’s throat and choked her, a court has been told.

It is claimed the assault on Thursday only stopped when officers arrived at his girlfriend’s door and while she ran away in tears, Conor Rock jumped from a first floor window to escape police.

The 32-year-old was arrested a short distance away.

Rock faces a number of charges including causing actual bodily harm (ABH), possessing a knife with intent to cause ABH, making a threat to kill, and attempting to choke his alleged victim.

The accused, from Burren Meadow in Newcastle, appeared at Lisburn Magistrates Court today via videolink from police custody.

Giving evidence, a detective from the PSNI’s Public Protection Unit recounted how a 999 call from a third party lead police to the alleged victim’s home in Co Down.

The court heard claims that Rock had “accused her of cheating” before allegedly spitting on her, trailing her by the hair to the floor where he kicked her before throwing her onto a table, causing her head to smash a vase which had been on it and causing a cut.

“As the assault continued he threw her on to the kitchen floor and he grabbed a large black handled knife from the drawer and put it against her throat and proceeded to say ‘I’ll f****** kill you, I’ll f****** kill you’,” the officer said.

Rock allegedly spat at her again, “picked her up from the floor by the hair and called her names like s*** and w****.”

It was claimed he then choked his victim while sitting on her, putting both hands around her neck and “squeezing for what she thought was about 60 seconds”

“She couldn’t breathe, she was scared she would pass out and her told her I’ll f****** kill you,” said the officer.

According to the alleged victim, the assault lasted around half an hour and only stopped when police knocked her door.

The court was told officers “immediately noticed” the blood in her head and red marks on her throat and neck.

Objecting to bail, the detective suggested Rock should be held on remand “to protect a vulnerable victim” who had been assessed as high risk.

“It was a violent and sustained attack on the injured party,” said the officer.

But a defence lawyer said that according to Rock, he was the one allegedly attacked and “all he did in self defence was to push her and she fell”.

It was argued that with a bail address in Newcastle, conditions could be put in place which would “easily assuage police concerns.”

But District Judge Rosie Watters refused bail, saying she was concerned “about the commission of further offences and interference with the witness”.

The case was adjourned until later next month.