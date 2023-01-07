Court win proves I’ve no role in UVF, says Jamie Bryson

Loyalist activist took legal challenge forcing PSNI to disclose their intelligence on him

A court case taken by Jamie Bryson has forced the PSNI to confirm it has no intelligence linking him to the UVF or criminality.

The matter was settled at Belfast Crown Court on Friday with the loyalist activist saying afterwards that the allegation was a smear which led to him being “repeatedly defamed”, and he is now making a complaint to the Police Ombudsman.

The case centred on claims made by the PSNI in August 2018 when Mr Bryson was lifted in connection with a Security Industry Authority investigation into the illegal supply of pub door staff. He was later released without charge.

In an earlier statement the police said the arrest had been part of a probe into criminality linked to the East Belfast UVF.

Mr Bryson subsequently made a court application seeking an order compelling the PSNI to disclose all the intelligence material on him that was put before a judge to obtain warrants to search his finances.

Police chiefs contested the move, claiming public interest immunity over the material. However, they later accepted he was entitled to the documents with minor redactions.

At Belfast Crown Court last Friday, Judge Patricia Smyth was told the matter has been “resolved between the parties”.

This was after Mr Bryson received the material he had requested including a full intelligence report on himself, a section of which compels police to set out whether they believe he has any links to organised gangs or paramilitaries. In the loyalist’s file this section is blank.

Another section requires the PSNI to provide intelligence linking Bryson to criminality. In this part the file states “main history is taking part in unnotified public processions”.

Declaring a legal victory, the anti-protocol campaigner said: “Finally, the PSNI have had to disclose the material they hold, and they hold none whatsoever. This was a document put before the court, it had to be fully completed with a full intelligence picture. They had nothing to include.

“This has been a long battle since my unlawful arrest in 2018 on spurious allegations about door supervision.”

