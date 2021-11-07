Covid expert Dr Lindsay Broadbent and the women driving change in Northern Ireland

QUB virologist to speak at inaugural Linen Hall Library event marking major contributions of females in various arenas here since 1965

Virologist Dr Lindsay Broadbent is one of a global team of top scientists who have been battling for 20 months to find treatments to help protect the world from the deadly effects of Covid-19.

The Co Antrim woman, who is used to working quietly under the radar in her laboratory at Queen’s University, also found herself thrust into the media spotlight as an expert commentator on Covid during the pandemic.

And now the 33-year-old is again set to take centre stage when she delivers the first annual extraORDINARYwomen lecture tomorrow as part of a unique new collection being launched by the Linen Hall Library.

The ambitious heritage project, extraORDINARYwomen has been two years in the making.

It celebrates the powerful and important contribution women have made to Northern Ireland society from 1965, through the Troubles to the present day.

A groundbreaking endeavour, it retells the experience of women here who have emerged through an extremely dark chapter in our recent history, as well as charting the emergence of new movers, shakers, story tellers, change makers, influencers and activists. An exhibition and new website will be launched by Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey at a special event tomorrow which can be followed online and at which Lindsay will be the keynote speaker.

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey will open the event at the Linen Hall Library

A somewhat reluctant media star, Lindsay says she feels honoured be included: “I do feel a bit under-qualified and was a bit taken aback to be asked.

“There are some fabulous people invited who have impacted Northern Ireland from the civil rights movement right through to equality issues and who have achieved so much and I am just doing my day job.

“I feel very honoured and nervous to be part of it and I think it is a fantastic initiative with such a huge archive of important documents as well as looking at things women are currently doing in society.”

Whether she thinks so or not, Lindsay has made an extraordinary contribution to medical science, especially trying to combat Covid-19.

When Queen’s University closed during the first lockdown, she and her seven colleagues in the virology lab were the only people allowed into their building.

She says: “It was very strange as there were only eight of us in the research building that usually holds hundreds and is usually a really busy place.

“Our main goal was to try and figure out treatments for Covid-19 as at that point there was nothing.

“We looked at thousands and thousands of drugs that were already licensed to treat other conditions to see if on their own or in combination with lots of other drugs they could treat Covid-19.”

Lindsay, who is originally from Castlerock, now lives in Belfast with her long term partner Kris Nixon who works in marketing.

She specialises in studying how viruses interact with our airways and how they cause disease in the lungs, especially long term diseases such as asthma and COPD.

As the impact on the lungs by Covid-19 was proving deadly in many people, she and her team were perfectly placed to use their skills in the race to find a treatment. The team has made an important breakthrough but Lindsay can’t say too much at this early stage.

She can only reveal: “The work is still ongoing but shows some promising results.”

Former PSNI Deputy Chief Constable Judith Gillespie is taking part in the extraORDINARYwomen event

Her team has also been involved in trying to find out why some people appear to be able to resist the virus while others are not so lucky. This work has also bore fruit and Lindsay is excited to have established a genetic link which may explain why this is the case. A scientific paper written by her is soon to be published.

It is a valuable piece of work on the road to understanding Covid-19 and stopping it in its tracks.

Being part of a global effort by the science community to try and combat the mostly deadly virus in living memory, Lindsay has been astonished at how well virologists across the world have come together.

She says: “We have learned more working collectively as a science community on the sars-Cov2 virus than we have of any other virus in the same length of time.

“When HIV emerged it took 10 years to gain the same level of information as we have now for the sars-Cov2. The speed things have been done at is incredible. The way the scientific community has worked and shared information has also been incredible.

“Given that current infection rates are high in the community, we are entering a different phase now with very effective vaccines which protect against serious disease and death.”

Lindsay’s vital contribution during the global health crisis makes her the perfect fit for the celebration of Northern Ireland’s extraORDINARYwomen launching tomorrow.

This major undertaking will see approximately 50,000 pages and images from the Linen Hall Library’s most significant collections covering politics, LGBTQ+, literature, travellers, the theatre and performing arts digitised, conserved and made globally accessible.

In addition, thousands of new items including oral histories, testimonies, stories, posters, scripts, articles and artefacts donated by contemporaneous extraORDINARYwomen are being added to the collection.

This collection will be made available on a new content platform — extraordinarywomenni.com — going live tomorrow in support of the exhibition.

Former first minister Arlene Foster

Among the many contributors are Monica McWilliams, Ann Patterson, Brid Ruddy, Ruth Taillon, Lynda Walker, Anna Lo, Judith Gillespie, Geraldine Finucane, Arlene Foster and new activists on the block such as diversity champion, Orla McKeating, period poverty campaigner Katrina McDonnell, Rebecca Bellamy, supporter of people and the planet, and Orlaith O’Connor, LBGTQ+ and pro-choice activist. To bring the project and exhibition to life, The Linen Hall Library is hosting a special in-person and online celebration tomorrow when Julie Andrews, CEO of Linen Hall Library, will introduce Lindsay as the keynote speaker.

This inaugural lecture will become an annual fixture in the library’s calendar and will be the focal point of a week in November dedicated to celebrating women in Northern Ireland each year.

Ms Andrews said: “There has never been a more relevant time to celebrate local women and give fuller expression to the important role they have played in shaping Northern Ireland’s modern history.

“To the hundreds who have taken part, we salute you. The project could not have happened without your generosity and that of our funders National Lottery Heritage Fund, DFA, Tourism NI, Foyle Foundation and Department for Communities.”

Ms Hargey said: “I am delighted that my department has been able to support this important project that demonstrates and highlights the wide-ranging role of women and socially excluded groups in our recent past, addressing inequality and disadvantage and ensuring that all histories are included in the Linen Hall Library’s interpretations of women’s role and impact in society here.”