Covid restrictions could cost Belfast salon owner £5k

Shifting Covid rules have left the owner of a Belfast spa with £5,000 of customised Christmas gifts she fears she won't be able to sell.

Christine Mackin, who runs the Radiance Salon on the Upper Lisburn Road, spent £7,500 making her business as Covid-safe as possible and ordered the festive stock before the latest restrictions were announced.

The salon re-opened for business earlier this month after a five-week lockdown, only to be forced to shut down once again on Friday.

Christine, who counts Derry Girls stars Tara Lynne O'Neill and Ian McElhinney among her famous clients, said there was no consistency around coronavirus rules.

"It's like sand dunes shifting all the time. Every day it seems there's something different," she added.

"I am not trying to belittle the awfulness of the pandemic and the impact it has had on thousands of lives. That breaks my heart.

"I know I am not alone in my plight. Many businesses and livelihoods have been ravaged up and down the country.

"Salons and spas have always offered clients an oasis.

"More and more people have been turning to them during the pandemic.

"Self-care is a key contributing factor to maintaining good mental health and promoting greater wellbeing.

"Cleanliness and hygiene are not a novelty in the beauty industry.

"They have always been, and will continue to be, paramount.

"Appropriate personal protective equipment has been worn all day by our therapists.

"We have followed the legislation to the letter and we are proud to say that we have not had one Covid case in the salon.

"What more do we need to do to be able to open?"

Christine fears that a December 11 re-opening - if it happens at all - will be too late to sell all of her Christmas stock because the salon will be shut during its busiest two weeks.

As a result, she is setting up a delivery service and a click-and-collect option for clients.

"I'll be donning my Santa hat to drive around Belfast myself with the orders," she said.