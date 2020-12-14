Covid sceptic Jim Corr has his driving ban slashed

reprieve for outspoken pop star

COVID sceptic pop star Jim Corr has had his driving ban slashed on appeal to six weeks.

Sunday Life can reveal that anti-masker Corr appeared at Belfast County Court last week to appeal his six-month driving ban.

The 56-year-old guitarist, of Sharman House, Old Windmill Road in Crawfordsburn, Co Down, pleaded guilty last month at Belfast Magistrates Court to a single charge of using a mobile phone while driving on the M3 in Belfast on May 16 this year.

The member of The Corrs family group (right), whose hits include Runaway and Breathless, was fined £85 and given three penalty points on his driving licence.

But due to the nine points already racked up on his licence for previous motoring offences, it led to an automatic disqualification of six months.

His driving ban was suspended pending the outcome of the County Court appeal.

Last Friday, December 4, the prosecution told the court that the judge had the discretion whether to impose the three penalty points on his licence. The judge reduced the driving ban from six months to six weeks but did not impose the three penalty points on his licence.

In a statement, the Northern Ireland Court Service told Sunday Life: "Upon the hearing of the said appeal, the county court ordered that the conviction be affirmed but that the order be varied.''

Corr will also have to pay the £85 fine handed down in the magistrates court.

His solicitor told a previous hearing of the case that the Dundalk-born musician drove regularly between Belfast and Dublin for work.

"He accepted using his mobile phone and he gave an account as to this and why he was using it," said Hamill Clawson. The lawyer said there may be an exceptional hardship case due to his work that could allow Corr to keep his licence despite having reached the 12 points limit for disqualification.

He added that Corr was also willing to pay an "exceptional fine" along with a short disqualification.

The coronavirus sceptic has been a fierce critic of lockdown restrictions and frequently shares posts claiming to expose the Covid pandemic as false.

He has also been attacking the proposed vaccines which arrived in Northern Ireland on the same day as his appeal was heard. He wrote of the vaccines: "Will you go baa, or will you go nah?"

On Friday, as his court case loomed, he posted a tweet from Dr Sucharit Bhakdl, a retired German microbiologist, which read: "I think the #COVID vaccine is downright dangerous and I warn you that if you go along these lines you will go to your doom.''

One follower replied to his tweet: "For your own sake Jim, give it up and get back to your music.''

Corr has also supported defeated Donald Trump's claims of fraud in the recent US presidential election.

On November 10 he tweeted: "I believe Donald Trump is going to come out the winner because at this stage it's impossible to ignore the wide scale election fraud which brought Joe Biden temporarily and tenuously into the position of president-elect."

Last week his sister Andrea told Sunday Life her family have "different opinions" when quizzed about Jim's views.