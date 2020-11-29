Covid sceptic pop star Jim Corr fights driving ban

Pop star and lockdown critic Jim Corr is fighting to get his driving licence back after he was banned for using his mobile phone behind the wheel.

The 56-year-old is set to appeal the sentence handed down at Belfast Magistrates Court last week.

Corr had already pleaded guilty to a single charge of using a mobile phone whilst driving on the M3 motorway in Belfast on May 16.

He was fined £85 and given three penalty points but due to the nine points already endorsed on his licence it lead to an automatic disqualification of six months.

But his driving ban was suspended pending the outcome of the appeal of the sentence to the County Court which will be heard next year.

His solicitor told a previous hearing of the case that the Dundalk-born musician drove regularly between Belfast and Dublin for work.

"He accepted using his mobile phone and he gave an account as to this and why he was using it," said the lawyer.

The lawyer said there may be an exceptional hardship case due to his work that could allow Corr to keep his licence despite having reached the 12 points limit for disqualification. He added that Corr was also willing to pay an "exceptional fine" along with a short disqualification.

The Crawfordsburn-based Covid sceptic has been a strident critic of lockdown restrictions and frequently shares posts claiming to debunk the coronavirus pandemic.

Last week he also turned his attention to bashing the proposed Covid-19 vaccines being developed on both sides of the Atlantic.

He wrote: "Will you go baa, or will you go nah?"

Corr has also supported Donald Trump's claims of fraud in the recent US Presidential election.

On November 10 he tweeted: "I believe Donald Trump is going to come out the winner because at this stage it's impossible to ignore the wide scale election fraud which brought Joe Biden temporarily and tenuously into the position of President Elect."