'Covid' thug spat blood in officer's face, court told

A THUG attacked a doctor and spat blood in a police officer's face before claiming to have Covid-19, a court has heard.

Ryan Hagan kicked the medic in the chest and ripped down cubicle curtains during a rampage at Antrim Area Hospital on June 16.

None of the facts were opened at a brief arraignment last Tuesday, but earlier courts were told that the 35-year-old became aggressive after being taken to hospital following a collapse.

The defendant was arrested after attacking the doctor and ripping down curtains, but he continued to behave violently.

He kicked out at another officer and spat blood on his trousers and the inside of a police vehicle.

Earlier courts were told that Hagan made a number of comments about killing officers.

When he was interviewed about his behaviour, he claimed he could not remember anything about what had happened because he had been taking "blues" - slang for powerful tranquillisers.

The defendant, of Queens Park in Glengormley, pleaded guilty to 11 charges when he appeared at Antrim Crown Court last week.

He admitted four counts of assaulting police, four of criminal damage, two of common assault and one of attempted criminal damage of hospital equipment.

His solicitor Rachel McCormick described her client's behaviour as "deplorable".

She said that in addition to a probation report, she would be lodging reports from a psychiatrist and community addiction services ahead of sentencing.

Hagan, who appeared in court via video-link from his solicitor's office, was freed on bail. Judge Patricia Smyth said she would pass sentence on February 8.