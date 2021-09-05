Cowboy builder Joe Gentle faces jail unless he repays £10K to Belfast man

Conman overcharged vulnerable victim and billed him for fake work

Meet the “mean” cowboy builder who conned a vulnerable man out of £20,000 for work to his home.

John George ‘Joe’ Gentle targeted his victim during a four-month period, billing him £30,000 for renovations to his east Belfast house that only cost £10,000.

Conman Gentle charged the man for work that was wildly overpriced or, in other cases, not done at all.

The 36-year-old was handed an 18-month jail sentence, suspended for three years, when he appeared at Belfast Crown Court last Thursday.

Gentle, with an address on Ulster Street in Lurgan, admitted nine counts of fraud and four counts of being a director committing a misleading action.

He was also given 12 months to pay his victim £10,000 compensation or risk going to prison, and was disqualified from being a company director for three years.

That will cause the father-of-six problems because he is the sole director of First Trust Paving and Asphalt Ltd, which specialises in tarmacking driveways.

Anticipating being subjected to a compensation order, he showed up at court with £500 to be handed over to his victim. Gentle also promised to sell a horse and a van to make up some of the debt.

Belfast Crown Court was told of the various scams the thief employed to trick the homeowner into handing over more cash.

Joe Gentle, cowboy builder who conned vulnerable man

These included demanding £4,200 for work to a roof which never took place, charging the same amount to build a wall which in reality cost only £1,065, and asking for £3,500 for replacement windows and guttering which should have cost just £800.

Gentle also billed his victim £7,500 for repointing bricks at his Ranelagh Street home that should have been charged at £600, and £3,000 for lead flashing replacement valued at just £240.

Even after this, he continued with the fraud, showing up at the property in November 2019 and demanding £7,000 to cover VAT, even though his company was not VAT-registered at the time.

Gentle was arrested six months later after his victim complained to police. Initially he blamed the homeowner, saying that he continuously asked for added work to be carried out at the property.

However, the fraudster eventually admitted his guilt, accepting that his victim was a “vulnerable adult who was overcharged”.

Branding his behaviour “mean”, Judge McColgan suspended Gentle’s 18-month prison sentence for three years and gave him 12 month to pay back £10,000 or risk going to jail.

It was also revealed that the cowboy builder has previous dishonesty convictions dating back to 2006 and 2008.

