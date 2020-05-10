Craigavon Area Hospital consultant on domestic violence charges

Paediatrician Dr Atul Mohan appeared at Lisburn Magistrates' Court on Thursday via video link from police custody.

The 62-year-old consultant, with an address c/o Craigavon Area Hospital, was charged with common assault against the same female on two days - May 6 and April 25/26 this year. Mohan confirmed he understood the two charges against him.

Defence solicitor Ruairi Gillen told the court that Dr Mohan would have been freed from the police station after he was charged on Wednesday night but there was no suitable address for him to go to.

"That's been rectified," he added because staff at Craigavon Area Hospital have confirmed he can stay at on-site accommodation.

A prosecuting lawyer suggested the case could be adjourned for two weeks but Mr Gillen revealed that "before he was charged last night a withdrawal statement had been made while he was in the custody suite", so he was asking for the case to be listed next week.

"It seems relatively straightforward," said the lawyer.

"A statement is made, a withdrawal statement is made, there's a statement from the police officer and there's been a bit of a lull so no one seems to be over burdened."

Appearing at court from Lurgan custody suite, Dr Mohan told District Judge Amanda Brady: "It's a total disaster at the moment." He asked her: "I was just wondering, if I give a statement of undertaking can I go home?"

The judge replied that when a withdrawal statement is made, the police and PPS have to go over their domestic protocol, and that takes time.

"I think you should stay at the hospital accommodation and stay away from the complainant while that is done," said District Judge Brady, who adjourned the case to next Thursday.

She told Dr Mohan that "because of your occupation and because of your situation, I have put pressure on the prosecution to try to turn this around and resolve it within a week as opposed to two but you must understand that protocols swing into action and they have to be followed... the police have to be allowed to do their job."

Dr Mohan was freed on his own bail of £200 and barred from contacting the complainant or going back to her home.