Crisis looms as NHS drugs to be withdrawn from Northern Ireland

Four out of five drugs used by the NHS will not be allowed into Northern Ireland by January 2022 due to the Protocol, the British Generic Manufacturers Association (BGMA) has warned.

Chief Executive Mark Samuels tells today’s Sunday Independent that the situation could “undoubtedly lead to a crisis” in the supply of generic medicines if the issues are not addressed.

He said that in the absence of a “stable long term agreement” between the UK Government and the EU the very many companies within the BGMA “have been forced to put on notice over 2,000 medicines for withdrawal from Northern Ireland”.

“This number is growing. Steps to withdraw products have been taken with the utmost reluctance, but companies are being forced into an impossible position,” said Mr Samuels.

Mark Samuels, Chief Executive of the BGMA

Manufacturing and supplying medicines is “complex” and “cannot be turned off and on like a tap and relies on highly regulated, complicated supply chains that stretch across the globe.”

“As things stand, starting in January 2022, the European Commission will not allow drugs for Northern Ireland if these activities are done in Great Britain. This situation creates a real issue with how to supply Northern Ireland because almost all its medicines come from Great Britain.”

This problem has arisen because the Protocol treats Northern Ireland as part of the EU and for Mr Samuels, the differences in medicines regulations compared to Great Britain are problematic.

“To protect the supply of generic medicines, it is vital that the same physical product can be supplied throughout the UK, including from Great Britain to Northern Ireland,” said Mr Samuels.

But unless a new agreement is reached between the UK and European Commission, he stressed the only way to supply Northern Ireland from January 1 2022 “will be to licence, produce and distribute a different product to the rest of the UK”.

“However, it would require duplicate warehousing, laboratory testing and technical specialists on the ground in Northern Ireland. This duplication could make supply in many cases unviable in the longer term.”

Some medicines have already been withdrawn from Northern Ireland with Mr Samuels appealing to politicians “on all sides to understand the urgency” adding that any solution “must be practical”.

In a briefing paper, which has been circulated among Stormont ministers and senior officials in recent days, Health Minister Robin Swann said he now had “deep concerns about the risk to patient health and maintaining vital medical supplies”.

The paper said the planned withdrawals “cover all classifications of medicines, including prescription-only medicines, pharmacy and general sales list medicines”.

Irish deputy prime minister Leo Varadkar has said Northern Ireland could “source” vital drugs from the Republic if required but believes the situation will be resolved.

“I don’t think people in Northern Ireland need to be concerned about not getting the medicines they need — they can be sourced directly from Continental Europe, they can be sourced from south of the border if needs be… But I don’t even think that is going to be necessary because the EU has put forward solutions to this particular issue.”