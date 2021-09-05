Cristiano Ronaldo promised me he’d be back, says Manchester United superfan

One of Northern Ireland’s biggest Manchester United fans has said Cristiano Ronaldo promised him he’d be back at Old Trafford five years before his return.

Keith Norris, from Whitehead, said the five-time Ballon d’Or winner made the pledge to him in 2015, and he is delighted to see him return.

Keith, co-creator of the Reds’ Big Lily flag, added: “Ronnie is a true gentleman who has never forgotten his United roots and what the club and Sir Alex did for him.

“Like all United fans, this is dream come true and, for me, a promise fulfilled.

“I’ve met him several times since he left, and every time I’d sing Viva Ronaldo and urge him to return to Old Trafford.

“In 2015, he told me ‘I promise, in the future, I will try’ and now he has.

“He actually features in the upcoming Flag of Friendship documentary about Big Lily.

“A Wee Lily tribute flag has been made also and we look forward to presenting it to him.”

Keith, who has been flying the huge red, white and black Big Lily flag at United matches since 1999, said he was never worried about “Ronnie” joining rivals Manchester City and even emailed his agent about the rumoured move.

Ronaldo in United's new kit

He added: “There was no way he was going to City. Thankfully, Sir Alex did the business with a call to his prodigy. I actually emailed Jorge Mendes and said under no circumstances should he let Cristiano join City.

“He is loved and adored by us United fans. He would have lost that in a instant if he had [moved to City]. I told him [Mendes] to get him to United. We were waiting with love for him.

“My first match was 1979. It has taken 20 years-plus to come down from the treble season.

“Now Ronaldo has returned, many united fans are very giddy in anticipation. There is nothing on earth like being a red.”

Keith said he and Ronaldo have had links since 2002, when then Manchester United assistant manager Walter Smith presented him with a signed Ronaldo shirt.

In the two decades since then, the Whitehead man said he and Ronaldo have become friendly, with the legendary footballer surprising his children with gifts on their birthdays, among other surprises.

Earlier this year, Keith joined fellow Manchester United fans in a flag tribute to those who lost their life in the 1958 Munich air disaster. He and others involved with Big Lily arranged a series of Wee Lily flags to be flown at Old Trafford during a home fixture against Everton.

The match took place on the 63rd anniversary of the disaster, in which 23 people lost their lives after a failed take-off attempt.