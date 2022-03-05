Crowds gather to celebrate International Women’s Day

Sound and colour filled Writer’s Square on Saturday as hundreds gathered to celebrate International Women's Day (IWD) in Belfast.

The usual march to Belfast City Hall was replaced by a static rally in the square due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic with crowds gathering for a range of activities and entertainment.

Among the musical offerings were women’s drumming band, Chidram Baram, The Belfast Ukulele Jam and the Guitar Orchestra alongside a range of street entertainment.

Various information stalls for organisations like the Belfast Feminist Network, Women Breaking Barriers and Raise Your Voice also took part in the event.

This year’s theme for IWD is ‘World Changing Women’ and is aimed at highlighting ongoing efforts to protect women and girls from all forms of violence as well as demanding equality.

Several speakers used the platform at the event to denounce ongoing violence against women and systemic denial of their rights.

There were also loud calls for solidarity with the people of Ukraine and those suffering and dying in other conflicts across the world.

Organiser Helen Crickard said the event was a chance for women to get together to show support for those who have been impacted most during the past two years.

She said: “We all recognise how hard the pandemic has hit women, in the workplace, at home and sadly with the rise in violence against women and girls.

“Women have borne the brunt of lockdowns, home-schooling, eldercare, childcare, working from home, enduring long queues at shops, cleaning in the hope that their families would stay Covid-free and managing the mental health of their family and loved ones.

“It’s been really tough, we have lost so many good friends without having a proper send off, we needed to meet up and share our strength and solidarity.”