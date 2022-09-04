Crowns, gowns, glitz & glamour: Rain fails to dampen spirits as Eden McAllister bids farewell to Miss GB title

It was on, it was off and it was on again as rain failed to stop a bevy of beauty queens from bussing around Belfast yesterday.

Three Miss GB title holders dressed in crowns and gowns turned heads as they toured the city.

Despite the wet weather, the girls hopped on an open-top bus for their jaunt.

Eden McAllister was determined to show off her home city and end her reign as Miss Great Britain on a high.

The 23-year-old from Dundonald told Sunday Life: “Last year for the first time there was also a Ms GB and Ms Classic GB as part of a new approach to include women aged over 30.

“Both Kat Henry, who won Ms GB, and Kirsty Fletcher, who won Ms Classic GB, decided to stay and let me show them my home city.

“We don’t often get to wear our crowns, so we decided to do the city bus tour with our crowns and our ball gowns on.

“People were fascinated and really lovely.

“All of the girls had a fantastic time and I am happy that so many came over to support me.”

Eden, Kat and Kirsty on the bus tour

Eden was thrilled when more than 50 beauty queens from across England, Scotland and the Republic of Ireland, as well as local girls, agreed to fly in for her charity ball in the Titanic Belfast on Friday night.

She said: “The ball was a huge success and a brilliant night.

“It helped me to raise more than £10,000 for my chosen charities, Cancer Research UK and Alex’s Wishes, an English charity which supports children with Duchenne muscular dystrophy.”

Law student Eden was thrilled last year to bring the Miss GB crown back to Northern Ireland for the first time in nine years.

She has enjoyed a busy year travelling across the UK for engagements while also studying for a master’s degree in law at Queen’s University in Belfast.

But it was a magical time for her in more ways than one because she also found love with new boyfriend Joel Mawhinney (25).

Eden and Joel Mawhinney

The Bangor magician and social media star’s card tricks and mentalist talents have earned him 20 million followers across TikTok, YouTube and Instagram.

Eden, whose grandfather William sadly passed away last week, told Sunday Life: “Yes, I was lucky to find love this year.

“Joel has been so supportive and comes with me to most of my events. I couldn’t have asked for anyone better.

“I have judged a lot of pageants in the past year and he was always ready to drive me wherever I needed to go.

“A friend is holding her first charity pageant next month and Joel has been asked to be a celebrity judge.

“It will be his first time judging and he is really excited.

“He will also be coming to Leicester with me when I judge this year’s Miss GB and hand over my crown.”

Joel was by the beauty queen’s side on Friday night as she welcomed more than 200 guests to her gala ball at the Titanic Centre.

Eden, who admitted to being sad as her year in the spotlight draws to a close, said: “The ball was my way of ending the year on a high.

“So much work went into it and I couldn’t have wished for it to have gone any better.”